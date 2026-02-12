Banksy Limitless brings the world of the street artist to London

Banksy Limitless is currently open at Sussex Mansions, giving fans, art-lovers, and the curious a chance to explore a sprawling showcase of the British artist’s most iconic and thought-provoking work. After wowing audiences across Europe, the US, South America, Asia, and Australia, finally came to London last Autumn, giving fans the perfect day out.

Visitors can wander through 250 works, from certified originals and rare prints to sculptures, digital pieces, and large-scale installations. Highlights include recreations from the infamous 2015 Weston-Super-Mare Dismaland pop-up, the immersive Infinity Room, and a holographic installation exclusive to London. Classic images like Flower Thrower and Kissing Coppers sit alongside newer works tackling immigration and other global issues, while a dedicated Ukraine room allows visitors to donate in support of those affected by the conflict.

Banksy Limitless isn’t just for die-hard fans; it’s a brilliant option for the whole family, especially while the kids are out of school. Being fully indoors and dry makes it perfect for dodging London’s relentless rain, and there’s plenty to keep little eyes busy. Interactive installations, murals they can get hands-on with, and the chance to spray-paint their own T-shirts (all proceeds go to charity) make it a proper creative outing. Parents can marvel at the detail, humour, and subtle political commentary, while the kids get to explore and experiment, a win-win if ever there was one.

(Image credit: Banksy Limitless)

The exhibition goes beyond just looking at art. Guests can watch an exclusive video documentary exploring Banksy’s process, philosophy, and collaborations, and admire murals and installations recreated to capture the full energy and unpredictability of his street-level pieces.

Every stencil, sculpture, and digital work has been carefully curated to ensure the gallery retains the raw punch of Banksy’s original environments, so it feels just as immediate and electrifying as a work sprayed on a city wall.

Banksy Limitless is open Monday–Thursday 12:00–20:00, Friday–Saturday 10:00–21:00, and Sunday 10:00–19:00, with tickets starting from £18. Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a curious adult, or bringing the kids along for a wet London day, Banksy Limitless is a rare chance to step inside the mind of one of the world’s most enigmatic artists and see why his work continues to provoke, entertain, and inspire.





