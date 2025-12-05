London is getting a one-day immersive Stranger Things 5 experience: how to get tickets

Eagerly awaiting the next drop of Stranger Things season 5 episodes? There’s something else to keep you busy before the Netflix show returns, a super-limited immersive event happening in London.

Stranger Things 5: One Last Adventure will take place on one day only, December 20th, with four sessions held on that day.

What One Last Adventure will actually involve is as yet all a bit of a mystery. But each session is listed as a 2.5-hour chunk of time, and that doesn’t include one of the most eyebrow-raising bits, the boat ride.

Stranger Things 5: One Last Adventure will be held at a “secret location” in London, and “you will be required to take a short boat ride to the venue,” after arriving at the meeting point.

“The details of the events are being kept a secret however rest assured if you’re a Stranger Things fan, you’ll love it,” says the immersive event’s website.

A free trip to the upside down

There’s no harm in signing up for this one, though, as tickets are free. You sign up for them online.

The first session begins at 11am, and is the “family-friendly” slot. There are no hard age restrictions, but any under 16s need to come with an adult.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Two sessions for 12+ attendees — with under 18s requiring an adult — run from 2pm to 4:30pm and 5:15pm to 7:45pm. And a final one for 18+ folks only is planned for 8:30pm to 11pm.

The first family session lacks “the finale” section, suggesting things may get a bit intense towards the end of the other slots.

The main meat of the terms and conditions for this one is if you sign up for Stranger Things 5: One Last Adventure, you agree to any filmed content being used by Netflix for marketing purposes.

You can only sign up for a single additional +1 ticket, so if you want to get more friends or family involved, they’ll have to register too. And, well, we imagine this one is going to get significantly oversubscribed.

If you haven’t noticed, Stranger Things 5 is hot stuff. In its first week on stream, the latest series was watched 59.6 million times, for a total of 284.2 million hours. It’s the biggest English language debut for a Netflix English language show to date.

The next trio of Stranger Things 5 episodes lands at 1am on December 26th, UK time.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



