Top pizza restaurant gets permanent London location

Hyped pizza restaurant Gracey’s finally has a permanent location in London, as part of the Arcade food hall on Tottenham Court Road.

Gracey’s has a restaurant in St. Albans and has featured in pop-up form, but now finally has a more permanent place in the capital.

The pizza joint’s spot in the Arcade food hall opened on Friday and is now open for bookings. It’s open seven days a week.

Gracey’s serves New Haven-style pizza, which is an offshoot of the Neapolitan method, typically with a bit more char and less volume of cheese than you get with a New York slice. It uses “fermented dough, baked low and slow, delivers that perfect balance of chewy and crisp,” says Gracey’s.

One of the menu items has no cheese at all, the Plain Tom. This is a tomato and garlic slice pizza, using San Marzano tomatoes, and a handful of pieces of fresh oregano.

Other options include a margherita, the Smokey Ron with Fior di Latte, pepperoni and Grana Padano, and the New Haven, a longer-baked pizza mozzarella pizza that’s extra crispy and crunchy.

The London branch also gets a pizza not found at Gracey’s St Albans home, the Sweet Vera. This is a pizza topped with sausage, sweet Italian peppers, and shallots.

That menu item was originally exclusive to Gracey’s Battersea Power Station pop-up, which opened in 2024.

Gracey’s is run by a wife and husband duo, Grace and James Newman. They started the business during lockdown, the then-teachers finding themselves with a bit of spare time on their hands.

You can book a table at the Soho spot through Gracey’s website, and the Battersea Power Station venue is still in operation, too. Meanwhile, the St Albans restaurant is open daily 4pm to 9:30pm.





