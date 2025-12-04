Alley Cats is bringing New York style pizza slices to Portobello Road
A slice to go
London’s love affair with big, foldable, unapologetically greasy New York-alike pizza slices shows no sign of slowing down, and Alley Cats is about to make it even harder to walk down Portobello Road without stopping for “just one slice”.
The viral pizza outfit, which has spent the past two years quietly turning West London into its own personal carb corridor, is opening its fourth restaurant early next February. And this one comes with a party trick: a street-level slice hatch. That means slices are handed directly to you like some sort of civic duty. Consider your winter walks sorted.
Upstairs, the new spot stretches into a full two-storey restaurant with a hidden terrace tucked out back and a guaranteed people-magnet the minute the sun reappears.
Inside, the team has gone for two distinct moods: the dining room overlooking the road keeps things classic and stripped back, while the ground floor leans happily into Portobello’s boho reputation with tie-dye awnings, Italian tiles and psychedelic Sottsass-inspired touches.
A post shared by @alleycatspizzalondon
A photo posted by on
The main event, thankfully, is the food. Alongside the cult slices that have had people queuing in Marylebone, Chelsea and Notting Hill, Alley Cats is debuting a batch of new dishes created by Sicilian-born head chef Francesco Macrì. Expect Fat Cat Squares, their take on a thick, crispy Sicilian slice, plus sub sandwiches (including a Philly cheesesteak), deep-fried carbonara bites and aubergine parm parm.
Toppings are as extra as ever: vodka sauce pies loaded with buffalo mozzarella; pepperoni with jalapeños and honey; white-base mushrooms, taleggio, red onion jam and fried sage.
There isn't an exact opening date yet, but the doors (and the hatch) will be flinging open at 233 Portobello Road sometime in February 2026. Clear your diary.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
