Cambridge Audio launches L/R Series active speakers for modern living

Cambridge Audio has announced the L/R Series, a brand-new family of active stereo speakers designed to slot effortlessly into modern living spaces while still delivering the kind of sound that makes you stop what you’re doing, take a beat and listen.

Developed and tuned by Cambridge Audio’s engineers in London, the L/R Series marks a new chapter for the hi-fi brand, blending serious audio credentials with an everyday, design-led approach. The range launches with three models — L/R X ( £1799), L/R M (£1199) and the more budget-friendly L/R S (£399) — each built as a true stereo pair and tailored for different spaces, from desk setups to full-blown living-room systems.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Cambridge Audio ) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Across the range, the design language is consistent and quietly confident. All three models are available in six finishes: Blue, Green, Orange, Black, White and a premium real walnut veneer sitting on Cambridge Audio’s signature floating base.

The two larger models, L/R X and L/R M, also feature subtle underlighting beneath the cabinet, with adjustable brightness and warmth for those who like their tech to glow gently after dark.

At the top of the lineup sits the L/R X, a flagship speaker that aims to bring floor-standing scale to a bookshelf-sized form. Each speaker delivers a hefty 400 watts of power, for a total system output of 800 watts, which Cambridge Audio notes is roughly equivalent to one horsepower. It uses a 2.5-way acoustic design, dual woofers, force-cancelling passive radiators and a newly developed 28mm Torus tweeter, all driven by a 64-bit audio pipeline and Cambridge’s DynamEQ technology.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio) (Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Despite that power, the L/R X is designed to be flexible. It supports StreamMagic Wi-Fi streaming, HDMI eARC for TV connection, and even includes a built-in moving magnet phono stage for turntables. Speaker-to-speaker connection is handled wirelessly, keeping things clean and cable-free.

The L/R M takes much of that same DNA and scales it into a more compact, mid-sized package. With 300 watts of total system power, the same tweeter technology, and full StreamMagic support, it’s designed for listeners who want room-filling sound without compromising the physical footprint of the flagship. Like the L/R X, it supports HDMI eARC, vinyl playback and subtle underlighting, making it a strong all-in-one option for modern living rooms.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the more accessible end of the range is the L/R S, a compact active speaker built for desks, shelves and smaller spaces. It delivers 100 watts of total power, pairs premium drivers with Cambridge’s DynamEQ tuning, and focuses on Bluetooth connectivity with wireless audio support. There’s also a placement optimisation control and optional tilt stand, making it easy to dial in for nearfield listening.

While pricing varies by model, the wider pitch is clear: the L/R Series is about removing barriers between listeners and good sound. No racks of separates, no intimidating setup rituals, just well-designed speakers that work with how people actually listen today.

All three models in the Cambridge Audio L/R Series are set to arrive later in 2026, with availability across the UK, Europe and the US.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



