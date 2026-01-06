Canary Wharf is set to get a new Floating Lido this summer complete with two saunas and a clubhouse

On one hand, the idea of jumping into a (probably freezing) body of open water is probably the last thing on your mind right now. However, on the other, the idea of hot weather and all its related activities (sunbathing, swimming, drinking Aperol Spritzes) probably is lingering in your subconscious, even if it is only as a daydream at your desk, a tear in one eye, huddled firmly under the heating vent.

Whether you love a wild water excursion in the depth of winter or are exclusively a London-lido–in-the-summer person, the news of a brand new outdoor natural-water pool landing in London this summer is probably right up your, erm, canal.

The new natural pool will be landing in the capital later this year, and unlike most trendy installations and Hinge dates, it will be more than a three week pop up scenario, open a solid 364 days a year.

The outdoor pool will land in Canary Wharf’s Eden Dock as part of Sea Lane’s ever-expanding portfolio, having unveiled the UK’s first National Open Water Swimming Centre in Brighton in 2023. Thanks to its massive renovation, you could be dipping in deliciously cool (and clean) London waters, escaping the angry commuters, rush hour, and smog. Bliss.

As well as the whopping 50-metre floating pool, the plans - which have already been approved by Tower Hamlets council - the site will feature two saunas, a community clubhouse, foodie outlets, and even a store that will stock all the swimming paraphernalia you accidentally left at home. The saunas will be powered by 100% renewable energy, tying in with the site’s focus on wellness and community, hosting a series of year-round wellbeing events.

Sea Lanes Canary Wharf (the site’s official name) isn’t a members-only, regular-punters-only-welcome-on-a-Tuesday-on-a-full-moon-if-you’re-a-Gemini kind of place, offering both pay-as-you-swim sessions as well as reasonable membership options. And if you’re wondering if it will actually be pleasant and, you know, hygienic to swim in the waters of Eden Dock, fear not as it will be tested regularly to ensure it meets EU Bathing Standards to "excellent" level, so you can sleep easy – especially after all that swimming.

Sea Lanes Canary Wharf is set to open in summer 2026 – you can find out more information here .

