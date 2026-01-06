LEGO’s SMART Brick could be the biggest shake-up in brick-building in decades

LEGO has just unveiled LEGO SMART Play, a bold new platform that brings brick-built creations to life, and does it without screens, apps or tablets anywhere in sight. Revealed at CES 2026, the innovation is already being described as one of the most significant evolutions in the LEGO system since the minifigure arrived back in 1978.

At the heart of SMART Play is the LEGO SMART Brick, a near-invisible piece of technology smaller than a single LEGO stud, quietly packed with more than 20 patented, world-first innovations. Once built into a set, the SMART Brick allows creations to respond in real time to movement, light and sound, meaning LEGO builds can react to how they’re played with, not just how they look on the shelf.

Developed by LEGO’s Creative Play Lab, the platform is designed to enhance physical play rather than replace it with screens. Sensors, accelerometers, light detection and sound recognition work together with a miniature onboard speaker and synthesiser to create moments of surprise, discovery and interaction, all powered through discreet wireless charging.

A post shared by LEGO (@lego) A photo posted by on

Crucially, SMART Play remains fully compatible with the existing LEGO system, ensuring it feels like a natural evolution rather than a tech-heavy departure.

SMART Play also introduces SMART Minifigures and SMART Tags, which interact with the SMART Brick to unlock different sounds, behaviours and responses depending on the characters involved and how a scene unfolds. The result is a play experience that encourages imagination and storytelling, allowing kids to shape their own adventures rather than follow pre-programmed routines.

LEGO is launching the platform with Star Wars, a universe perfectly suited to interactive storytelling. The first SMART Play-enabled sets allow iconic ships, locations and characters to quite literally play back. Engines roar as fighters take off, laser fire crackles during battles, lightsabers hum in duels, and familiar musical cues, including The Imperial March, emerge directly from the bricks as scenes unfold.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO ) (Image credit: LEGO )

The opening wave includes Luke Skywalker’s Red Five X-Wing (£79.99), Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter (£59.99) and the Throne Room Duel with A-Wing (£139.99), each combining classic brick-building with responsive audio and interactive elements. It marks the first time LEGO Star Wars sets have reacted dynamicallyin this way and is likely the first of many sets to adopt this technology.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

LEGO SMART Play launches on 1 March 2026, with pre-orders opening on 9 January via LEGO’s website, LEGO Stores and select retailers. LEGO has also confirmed that SMART Play is just the beginning, with new updates, technology and sets planned as the platform continues to evolve.

For a brand built on imagination, hopefully LEGO SMART Play is less of a gimmick and more of a genuine leap forward, one that lets the bricks do what they’ve always done best, only now with a little more life of their own.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



