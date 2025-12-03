Hoppers is opening a new Shoreditch restaurant inspired by South India

In January 2026, Hoppers will open the doors to its fourth London restaurant inside Shoreditch’s Tea Building, a decade on from the launch of its much-loved Soho original. The new site marks the start of a fresh era for the brand: one rooted in flavour, travel, storytelling and a deeper dive into the regions that shaped its cooking.

For the first time, Hoppers is looking beyond Sri Lanka and turning its attention to South India, exploring five key culinary heartlands that have long influenced the team’s food. That means the fiery, nose-to-tail curries of Chettinad; the late-night street snacks of Madurai; the dosa-meets-cocktail-bar energy of Bangalore; the coastal comfort cooking of Kochi; and the aromatic biryanis and layered classics of Chennai.

Expect all the Hoppers favourites: crisp dosas, silky karis and just-try-not-to-order-three hoppers, alongside brand new regional dishes never before seen on the menu. It’s an evolution of the brand’s DNA. It's familiar, but seen through a fresh, South Indian lens.

Design-wise, the Shoreditch space is a collaboration with Atelier Wren, who have reimagined South Indian palaces and traditional homes with a contemporary, industrial edge. Inspirations range from the carved teak beams of Padmanabhapuram Palace to the ornate ceilings of Mattancherry Palace and the earthy tones of Dakshina Chitra. There are nods to Chettinad’s ancestral mansions, too, the kind the team visited while cooking with Meenakshi Meyyappan, the 92-year-old legend of Chettinad cuisine.

As with every Hoppers space, the spirit of Geoffrey Bawa runs through the design: tropical modernism, soft timber, carved details, water lilies, temple motifs and lush, quiet greenery. The result feels recognisably Hoppers, but pushed forward into something more immersive and ambitious.

A refreshed bar programme also leans into the South Indian influence, blending regional botanicals, fruits and spirits with the kind of progressive cocktail craftsmanship London does best. Expect classics reimagined with tropical swagger.

Co-founder Karan Gokani calls the opening “a very exciting new chapter,” adding: “Our Indian heritage and journeys through South India have opened up a world of flavours, traditions and stories that have greatly inspired us. At Shoreditch, we will celebrate many of the lesser-known regions and dishes of South India while continuing to connect the dots between Lanka and India in a way that feels fresh, vibrant and deeply personal.”

It’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting restaurant openings of the new year, and a big moment for one of London’s most consistently brilliant kitchens.





