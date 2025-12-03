Hoppers is opening a new Shoreditch restaurant inspired by South India
The cult Sri Lankan spot marks its 10th birthday with its most ambitious site yet
In January 2026, Hoppers will open the doors to its fourth London restaurant inside Shoreditch’s Tea Building, a decade on from the launch of its much-loved Soho original. The new site marks the start of a fresh era for the brand: one rooted in flavour, travel, storytelling and a deeper dive into the regions that shaped its cooking.
For the first time, Hoppers is looking beyond Sri Lanka and turning its attention to South India, exploring five key culinary heartlands that have long influenced the team’s food. That means the fiery, nose-to-tail curries of Chettinad; the late-night street snacks of Madurai; the dosa-meets-cocktail-bar energy of Bangalore; the coastal comfort cooking of Kochi; and the aromatic biryanis and layered classics of Chennai.
Expect all the Hoppers favourites: crisp dosas, silky karis and just-try-not-to-order-three hoppers, alongside brand new regional dishes never before seen on the menu. It’s an evolution of the brand’s DNA. It's familiar, but seen through a fresh, South Indian lens.
A post shared by 🇱🇰 Hoppers (@hopperslondon)
A photo posted by on
Design-wise, the Shoreditch space is a collaboration with Atelier Wren, who have reimagined South Indian palaces and traditional homes with a contemporary, industrial edge. Inspirations range from the carved teak beams of Padmanabhapuram Palace to the ornate ceilings of Mattancherry Palace and the earthy tones of Dakshina Chitra. There are nods to Chettinad’s ancestral mansions, too, the kind the team visited while cooking with Meenakshi Meyyappan, the 92-year-old legend of Chettinad cuisine.
As with every Hoppers space, the spirit of Geoffrey Bawa runs through the design: tropical modernism, soft timber, carved details, water lilies, temple motifs and lush, quiet greenery. The result feels recognisably Hoppers, but pushed forward into something more immersive and ambitious.
A refreshed bar programme also leans into the South Indian influence, blending regional botanicals, fruits and spirits with the kind of progressive cocktail craftsmanship London does best. Expect classics reimagined with tropical swagger.
Co-founder Karan Gokani calls the opening “a very exciting new chapter,” adding: “Our Indian heritage and journeys through South India have opened up a world of flavours, traditions and stories that have greatly inspired us. At Shoreditch, we will celebrate many of the lesser-known regions and dishes of South India while continuing to connect the dots between Lanka and India in a way that feels fresh, vibrant and deeply personal.”
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
It’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting restaurant openings of the new year, and a big moment for one of London’s most consistently brilliant kitchens.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
One of London's best pasta restaurants is getting a new spot on Carnaby Street
The cult pasta spot is taking over Soho
-
This new London exhibition is celebrating the quiet brilliance of Japanese craft
Nearly 2,000 handmade objects on display
-
The 9 best sandwiches in London
SHORTLIST SELECTS Where to get the city’s crispiest, creamiest, most craveable sarnies, according to king of sandwiches, Max Halley
-
Raclettes on roasties, blow-torched booze, and flaming donuts: Eating with Tod takes us behind the scenes at his new Christmas market
Time to don the elasticated waistband
-
15 sandwich chefs, one Christmas feast: London, prepare yourself for the ultimate festive sarnie party
A celebration of festive carbs
-
Going out with a bang: Final London New Year's Eve fireworks tickets go on sale today
Here's how to nab the last riverside spots
-
No Drama, one of London's best burger spots, gets a new home in Shepherd's Bush
A new spot for foodies and night owls alike
-
Brixton Underground station gets a new mega-mural
Courtesy of Rudy Loewe