Pizza Pilgrims is getting a new restaurant by King's Cross station

Beloved pizza spot Pizza Pilgrims already has a stack of London venues, and it has teased another one, coming soon.

Just a couple of minutes’ walk from King’s Cross station, the next Pizza Pilgrims restaurant will be on 278-280 Pentonville Road. It’s the former home of a Rush hair salon, according to the latest available Google Maps Street View data.

But it’s not quite open yet.

Pizza Pilgrims King’s Cross is available for booking from December 6th. And we can imagine this one will get popular with Christmas parties once it opens its doors.

The pizza chain is offering Xmas packages for the season, starting at £25 a head for groups of 8+. You get a sharing platter of pizzas, including Christmas special All I Want for Christmas is Ragu — and nduja sausage and meatballs pizza — along with starters and sides.

There are also £35-a-head and £45 options that add further desserts and appetisers.

But, sure, if you just want a pizza, that’s an option too. Pizza Pilgrims also offers walk-ins.

Pizza Pilgrims serves Neapolitan-style pizzas, from the classics to more interesting formulations like the Smoky Aubergine Parmigiana, the eight-cheese with a whole burrata at its centre, and the pizza takes on a Carbonara.

Vegan options are on the menu too, as Pizza Pilgrims offers vegan mozzarella alongside a cheese-free Marinara Extra.

Pizza Pilgrims recently made it to the shortlist of the 2025 National Pizza Awards, but it was sadly for a seasonal recipe that has since dropped off the menu, the Golden Autumn. It’s one of London’s pizza highlights regardless.

Here’s the full list of London Pizza Pilgrims venues:

Camden, 40-42 Parkway

Canary Wharf, 12 Hertsmere Road

Carnaby, 11 Kingly Street

Chelsea, 219 King’s Road

Covent Garden, 23 Garrick Street

City @ Swingers, 8 Browns Buildings

Euston, 24 Eversholt Street

Exmouth Market, 14 Exmouth Market

Hyde Park, 28 Queensway

King's Cross, 278-280 Pentonville Road (from December 6th)

Liverpool Street, Tower 22, 22 Old Broad Street

London Bridge, Unit SU48 Bermondsey Street

Oxford Street @ Selfridges, 100 Oxford Street

Queens Park, 43-47 Lonsdale Road

Shoreditch, 136 Shoreditch High Street

Soho, 11 Dean Street

Spitalfields, The Old Truman Brewery

Victoria, 32-34 Buckingham Palace Road

Waterloo, 82 Lower Marsh

West End @ Swingers, 15 John Prince’s Street

Westfield, The Balcony

Yep, there are a lot of them these days. Pizza Pilgrims started working out of a tuk-tuk in 2012, before opening up the first London location on Soho’s Dean Street in August 2013.





