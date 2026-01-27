This 1930s Notting Hill bank is set to become a gorgeous new Lebanese restaurant

Notting Hill has no shortage of gorgeous spots, foodie or not, but its latest building transformation might just be the best yet. We never thought a side effect of the increase in online banking would be a stunning new restaurant but that’s what’s happened thanks to KINZ, a new Lebanese restaurant that’s taken over an old bank.

Following in the footsteps of Marylebone’s Aki in a Grade II converted bank, Kinz is a new spot that has transformed an old Lloyd’s bank dating back to the 1930s into a seriously impressive-looking restaurant. The whole space is giving open-plan, villa-style relaxed design with white stone walls, an exposed staircase, and triple height ceilings.

Kinz will be putting the classics in the spotlight as well as contemporary takes on an all-day menu. Breakfast will feature a Full Lebanese, lunch will have plenty of mezze including favourites like baba ghanousha and tabbouleh. They’ll also have some heartier offerings like lamb kafta, cutlet, fattet aubergine and more, plus all the pitta you can imagine.

Founded by brothers Jad and Karim Lahoud, and Rasha Khouri Bruzzo, it combines the influence of their chef parents and the strong Lebanese community they grew up with in London.

The old building itself was built by architect Sir Edward Maufe who’s work you’ll recognise if not his name itself, as he was the brains behind some of London’s quirkiest buildings, including Heal’s in Tottenham Court Road.

In the restaurant, they’ll also have a deli at the front of the store, where Lebanese delicacies as well as pre-prepared frozen dishes will be available. The restaurant will then unfold across the triple height room, with diners split across the mezzanine and the sprawling ground floor. The old vault will be upcycled and refashioned as a wine room which will have snug dining spaces and tasting tables.

It’s set to open up on 15th April so there’s not long to wait. It will be open over at 50 Notting Hill Gate, W11 3JD, and updates will be shared across their website and Instagram.

