Farzi London, taste tested: Easy-going Indian restaurant with a Butter Chicken sandwich to die for

Nestled in the heart of Haymarket, Farzi London is a restaurant that somehow manages to be both effortlessly accessible and undeniably special. Part restaurant, part café, it’s the perfect spot for a casual lunch, a post-shopping pitstop, or an evening outing where you want something a little bit different from the usual dinner routine.

The moment you step inside, you’re greeted by a lively atmosphere without being overwhelming, stylish without being intimidating, and playful without feeling gimmicky.

Farzi's London location hits a sweet spot: it’s central enough that you can stumble in on a whim, yet it also feels like a destination worth seeking out. From the decor to the drinks to the staff, everything feels considered and welcoming, giving the impression of a restaurant that knows exactly who it’s for: anyone who loves great food, bold flavours, and a little bit of theatre with their evening. While the aesthetics are immediately appealing, it’s clear that the real magic is on the plate, food that’s inventive, beautifully presented, and deeply satisfying, without ever feeling intimidating or over-complicated.

Whether it’s a first visit or your fifth, Farzi London offers something that feels rare in the London dining scene: a combination of accessibility, playfulness, and high-quality Indian cuisine that excites the senses. It’s the kind of place where cocktails arrive in smoke-filled domes, dishes are finished tableside with a flourish, and flavours are bold enough to leave a lasting impression.

Cocktails and theatrical flair

From the moment you sit down, Farzi London sets the stage. Cocktails arrive in bespoke vessels, under domes filled with smoke, or in glasses you wouldn’t normally expect. The Himalayan Sour is a revelation for whiskey fans, combining a familiar flavour with a subtle Indian twist. The No. 7 Monk Mule, served in a mini stein, immediately signals that you’re in for a creative experience. And while the theatrics are eye-catching, the drinks never compromise on taste, a combination few places ever truly nail.

Starters continue the theme, blending presentation with flavour. The Chicken Lollipop in sweet chilli sauce is exactly as it sounds: juicy, spiced, and irresistible.

The Malai Tikka, topped with melted cheese and finished tableside, is a perfect example of Farzi’s approach: elevating the familiar into something memorable and, dare we say, slightly indulgent.

Farzi thrives on little moments of spectacle that elevate every dish, and nowhere is that more evident than with the Butter Chicken Bao. Recommended by the staff, it’s a true showstopper: soft, pillowy buns envelop rich, flavour-packed butter chicken, making it feel indulgent yet effortlessly shareable.

Big flavours, generous portions

Mains are where Farzi truly shines. The Chicken Dum Biryani arrives almost like a pie, with the steam and reveal adding a sensory thrill to every bite. The Lamb Manchurian shank is a showstopper, tender enough to fall off the bone and drenched in rich, flavour-packed curry. Fresh, buttery Peshwari naan rounds out the meal perfectly, offering the kind of comfort that makes you wish every restaurant could get it just this right.

Desserts continue the theme of festive indulgence, with the Fig and Ginger Pudding and Cinnamon & Mixed Fruit Brûlée offering the perfect sweet note to end the meal. Service throughout is friendly, attentive, and genuinely helpful, guiding you through the menu, recommending dishes, and making you feel like a welcome guest rather than just a diner.

Farzi London isn’t just another Indian restaurant in central London; it’s a place that manages to surprise you at every turn. The cocktails are expertly made, the flavours exhilarating, and the theatrics never feel forced. For a meal that’s exciting, satisfying, and just a little bit magical, it’s hard to beat.

Must-try dishes

Butter Chicken Bao – a soft, pillowy bread holding perfectly spiced chicken; a contender for best sandwich in London

– a soft, pillowy bread holding perfectly spiced chicken; a contender for best sandwich in London Murg Malai Tikka – chicken topped with melted cheese, finished tableside for maximum theatre

– chicken topped with melted cheese, finished tableside for maximum theatre Chicken Dum Biryani – aromatic, warming, and served with a dramatic reveal

– aromatic, warming, and served with a dramatic reveal Peshwari Naan – fresh, buttery, and the perfect accompaniment to every dish

The verdict

If you’re looking for something to do to cheer up your January and get back into the 9-to-5 grind, Farzi London is a perfect pick-me-up. The lively atmosphere, playful presentation, and seriously tasty dishes make it a brilliant way to treat yourself, catch up with friends, or impress someone with a night out that feels indulgent but accessible.

It’s the kind of experience that turns an ordinary evening into something you’ll remember, and it’s right in the centre of town, found at 8 Haymarket, London, SW1Y 4BP.





