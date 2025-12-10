Legendary Indian restaurant is bringing back its 2001 prices — £5 meals to celebrate 25 years of great London grub

London is not famous for being a cheap place to exist, even if there are a chunk of free museums and cheap eats scattered across the city. Sometimes, it feels like all you can get for £5 or less is a meal deal, thanks to the likes of artisanal sandwiches, gourmet sushi, and pizzas which cost £10 a slice. However, one classic Indian fine dining spot is bringing the good old days back, throwing it back to its opening in 2001 with a retro menu and prices to match.

Cinnamon Club is a London-based institution headed up by Chef Vivek Singh, with the original Cinnamon Club in Westminster, in the stunning Grade II listed Old Westminster Library, and four spin offs speckled across the capital. There’s the Cinnamon Kitchen, the Cinnamon Bazaar in Covent Garden, Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea tucked away under the iconic railway arches, and the most recent second Cinnamon Bazaar in Richmond.

Celebrating a quarter of a century since they first opened their doors, the Cinnamon Club’s Retro menu will feature dishes from ‘01, and dishes starting at just £5. Bargain. The menu features dishes including smoked lamb kebabs, sandalwood-flavoured tandoori chicken, Vindaloo pork chop with pilau rice, and more.

You can enjoy this culinary time capsule from January 12-24th at their flagship Westminster restaurant.

Talking about the throwback, Chef Vivek said: “The early 2000s were an exciting time for Indian cuisine in London, and this Retro Menu is a tribute to our early days. This isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about celebrating the ambition, curiosity and creativity that shaped our early years and also the audacity of the idea itself. These dishes remind us, and our guests, why The Cinnamon Club has stood the test of time.”





