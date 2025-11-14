London's theatre scene is getting the big Black Friday treatment once again - here are some of the best things on offer
Cue the jazz hands
When you hear “Black Friday”, you immediately think of giant retailers cheerily slashing prices across everything from speakers to soap. There’s almost nothing that escapes a cheeky discount, and in the run-up to Christmas, every little helps. Luckily, for all theatre-goers and musical-lovers London Theatre District’s Black Friday sales are back for 2025.
The sale is now live, running across a whole host of different shows from family favourites to comedy classics, with huge discounts of up to 60% off West End shows. It’s not just small fringe shows or as-yet-undiscovered-theatrical endeavours in tucked away local theatres where you have to go on a Tuesday at 11 am to get the cheap tickets, the sales are running across some of London’s hottest shows including: The Devil Wears Prada, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Hamilton, Les Mis, Back to the Future, and more.
If you’re not into musicals, there are some more classic plays like The Mousetrap, Witness for the Prosecution, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Clarkston. There are also discounts on offer for Cirque du Soleil's OVO, and the incredible Shen Yun - plus, ballet-lovers can save over 40% on tickets for Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes.
It’s also a great opportunity for snapping up a Christmas theatre bargain, as there are a couple of festive shows like Elf the Musical and Pinocchio at the Globe, which are also getting the BF treatment - even though they are limited-run shows.
If some of the shows aren’t sounding familiar, it’s probably because they haven’t even started yet; the Black Friday deals are running across some of London’s newest 2026 shows, which will be kicking off in the new year, like Teeth n Smiles (starring Self Esteem), and fresh-from-Broadway’s Oh Mary! Getting in before the hype? Certified boss move.
The Black Friday 2025 theatre sale runs from now until Dec 8. Buy tickets here.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Poolhouse: The AI-powered pool hall that promises London nights to remember
Whether you’re a beginner or a hustler, Poolhouse is bringing immersive fun to every break
-
The Thieves: South London's newest pub that really steals the show
Arcade chaos, drag queens, and Aperol-fuelled mayhem
-
London’s West India Quay gets a cosy winter makeover with Singleton Sips cocktail chalets
Sip, sparkle and stay cosy
-
London is getting an official Studio Ghibli shop next month - and it's open to all
All aboard the Catbus!
-
It’s time to get your royal Christmas shopping on at Buckingham Palace’s pop-up
From regal chinaware to luxury chocolates
-
Cheese lovers, rejoice: Chiswick Cheese Market is doing smoked this November
The UK’s only specialist cheese market returns with flavours that are bold, artisan, and utterly irresistible
-
Quentin Blake illustration gallery will open in London next year
The UK's only dedicated space for illustration?
-
Pub mogul's Firestarter restaurant to open near Liverpool Street next week
Open flames and fire-roasted pineapple