London's theatre scene is getting the big Black Friday treatment once again - here are some of the best things on offer

When you hear “Black Friday”, you immediately think of giant retailers cheerily slashing prices across everything from speakers to soap. There’s almost nothing that escapes a cheeky discount, and in the run-up to Christmas, every little helps. Luckily, for all theatre-goers and musical-lovers London Theatre District’s Black Friday sales are back for 2025.

The sale is now live, running across a whole host of different shows from family favourites to comedy classics, with huge discounts of up to 60% off West End shows. It’s not just small fringe shows or as-yet-undiscovered-theatrical endeavours in tucked away local theatres where you have to go on a Tuesday at 11 am to get the cheap tickets, the sales are running across some of London’s hottest shows including: The Devil Wears Prada, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Hamilton, Les Mis, Back to the Future, and more.

The Devil Wears Prada | 2024 West End Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you’re not into musicals, there are some more classic plays like The Mousetrap, Witness for the Prosecution, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Clarkston. There are also discounts on offer for Cirque du Soleil's OVO, and the incredible Shen Yun - plus, ballet-lovers can save over 40% on tickets for Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes.

It’s also a great opportunity for snapping up a Christmas theatre bargain, as there are a couple of festive shows like Elf the Musical and Pinocchio at the Globe, which are also getting the BF treatment - even though they are limited-run shows.

If some of the shows aren’t sounding familiar, it’s probably because they haven’t even started yet; the Black Friday deals are running across some of London’s newest 2026 shows, which will be kicking off in the new year, like Teeth n Smiles (starring Self Esteem), and fresh-from-Broadway’s Oh Mary! Getting in before the hype? Certified boss move.

The Black Friday 2025 theatre sale runs from now until Dec 8. Buy tickets here .





