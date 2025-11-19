Save on 7 top Christmas events in London with our exclusive voucher code
Seven magical London experiences to make your Christmas sparkle
Christmas in London just got a whole lot more festive, and way cheaper. We’ve rounded up seven of the city’s best seasonal experiences, from ice skating and sparkling afternoon teas to dazzling light tours, musical theatre, and even world-class modern art.
The best bit? You can snag all of these experiences with an exclusive Shortlist discount over at Wowcher using the code SHORTLIST10, offering 10% off some of the capital’s most magical festive fun.
Whether you’re hunting for a cracking family outing, planning a cosy date night, or just looking to treat yourself to a slice of Christmas magic, these deals cover everything from luxury hotel stays and gourmet dining to immersive concerts and bucket-list museum visits. Think of it as your festive cheat sheet to enjoying London without the holiday price hangover.
With prices starting from as little as £20 and experiences running from November 2025 into January 2026, there’s no excuse not to make the most of the season. Grab your coat, get your camera ready, and prepare for a Christmas in London you won’t forget.
1. 3-star or 4-star hotel stay & Disney’s Hercules Musical ticket for two
Step into a world of myth, music, and magic with this unbeatable London getaway. Enjoy an overnight stay or a two-night stay in a selected 3-star or 4-star hotel. Then, experience Disney’s Hercules Musical, packed with adventure, laugh-out-loud moments, and timeless songs like Go the Distance.
After the show, explore London’s iconic sights. Ideal for families or group getaways, this deal offers a magical theatre experience paired with a comfortable city stay, all bookable from £105pp for one night or £199pp for two.
With tickets valid until 10th January 2026, there’s plenty of time to plan your trip. Just remember: book at least three weeks in advance to secure your spot for an unforgettable London adventure.
2. 4-star or 5-star London City Break: Spa hotel stay & Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen
Luxury meets festive indulgence in this one-of-a-kind London city break. Choose a one or two-night stay in a handpicked 4-star or 5-star hotel, complete with spa and pool access for ultimate relaxation. Then, savour a three-course dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen Southwark, where British classics and bold flavours are served in style – think prawn cocktail starters, succulent mains like fish and chips or ribs, and desserts including sticky toffee pudding.
Spend your days exploring London’s iconic sights, shop till you drop on Oxford Street, go for a mooch through Covent Garden, or visit Big Ben. Whether it’s a romantic retreat, a celebratory escape, or simply treating yourself, this deal is a delightful mix of luxury, gastronomy, and festive fun.
Available on select dates until 30th April 2026, this experience is a brilliant way to elevate your festive season without breaking the bank, all starting from just £149 per person.
3. 4* Clermont Hotel sparkling afternoon tea for 1 or 2
Channel your inner royalty at The 4* Clermont Hotel, a stunning Victorian railway hotel on The Strand, with this sparkling afternoon tea experience. Enjoy freshly prepared finger sandwiches, all-butter scones with Cornish clotted cream, and an array of decadent desserts like Eton mess and Victoria sponge. Choose a glass of Prosecco or a signature cocktail to elevate the experience even further.
Bask in the Clermont’s high ceilings, tall windows, and elegant décor while taking in views of Trafalgar Square, Covent Garden, or The Embankment. Whether it's birthdays, catch-ups, or simply treating yourself, this quintessentially British afternoon tea combines elegance, indulgence, and festive cheer.
Available Monday to Sunday between 12pm and 4:30pm.
4. 45-minute ice skating session & skate hire: Brent Cross
Get into the Christmas spirit with Brent Cross On Ice. Enjoy a 45-minute ice skating session, complete with skate hire, safety rails, and skating aids for little ones under 10.
Glide across the rink, soak up festive vibes, and capture memories in a safe, fun environment. Sessions run daily from 31st October to 14th December 2025, with easy access via public transport and ample on-site parking. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced skater.
5. Tickets to The Christmas Orchestra Live Concert
Treat yourself and loved ones to the magical sounds of The Christmas Orchestra, a 16-piece ensemble performing classic festive music alongside a synchronised light show. With shows across eight iconic UK venues, including London, Nottingham, and Plymouth, this 1 hour 15 minute concert is suitable for all ages – perfect for families or groups of friends.
Arrive early to soak up the festive atmosphere, pick your preferred seating, and let the harmonies and light displays transport you to a winter wonderland.
6. London Christmas lights open-top bus tour with live guide
See London in all its festive glory from the comfort of an open-top bus. On this 90-minute guided tour, glide past Oxford Street’s 5,000 sparkling stars, Regent Street’s angels, Selfridges’ famous windows, and Trafalgar Square’s giant Christmas tree.
Tours run daily from 8th November 2025 to 4th January 2026, making it easy to fit a little sparkle into any winter evening.
7. Moco Museum London entry ticket
For a cultural twist on your festive fun, visit Moco Museum London in Marble Arch. Explore over 100 modern, contemporary, digital, and immersive artworks across three levels, featuring pieces from Warhol, Banksy, Basquiat, Kusama, and more. It got our seal of approval after a recent visit.
For a limited time, see Robbie Williams’ ‘Radical Honesty’ exhibition, showcasing never-before-seen work and sculptures. Each ticket includes a free audio guide in six languages to make the most of your 90-minute visit.
So that's our pick of seven unmissable festive experiences in London, all fully vetted, highly rated, and ready to sprinkle a bit of Christmas magic into your life. From skating under twinkling lights and exploring modern masterpieces to belting out Disney classics and indulging in fine dining, there’s something for everyone.
Don’t forget to use the code SHORTLIST10 at checkout on Wowcher to unlock 10% off these already incredible deals, because Christmas is better when it’s a little cheaper and a lot more magical. The code expires on 8th December 2025, so make sure you get in there quickly.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
