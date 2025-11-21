No Drama, one of London's best burger spots, gets a new home in Shepherd's Bush

Bird House London, the team behind Peckham favourites The Hawk’s Nest, Peckham Arches and Bird House Brewery, is expanding west with its newest venture: The Bush Tavern. The Shepherd’s Bush pub also gives cult burger specialists No Drama a permanent home after their original Acton spot, which was praised by Ed Sheerand and Topjaw, closed.

Just steps from Shepherd’s Bush Green, The Bush Tavern has been transformed into a warm, welcoming spot for locals, with space for up to 120 guests across upholstered banquettes, high tables and relaxed standing areas. The focus here is simple: good food, independent drinks, and a lively weekly events programme that promises to make it a proper neighbourhood hub.

The kitchen is run by Brodie Campbell-Park and his team, bringing the burgers that earned No Drama a cult following, along with new creations exclusive to The Bush Tavern.

Highlights include the cheeseburger with beef patty, American cheese, pickles, onion salsa, house mayo, mild hot sauce and crispy onions, the indulgent All Day Patty stacked with Cumberland sausage, smoked streaky bacon, hash brown, fried egg and more, plus vegetarian-friendly Crispy Mushroom Sando and the Fried Chicken Sando. Weekend brunch (Friday–Sunday, 12–4pm) keeps the same comfort-first ethos, featuring the Bacon, Egg & Cheese bun and the Scramble Bun with triple eggs, aged cheddar and house green sauce.

The Bush Tavern’s bar offers Bird House Brewery’s small-batch beers from Herne Hill, including Tracks IPA 5.6% and Tivo 4.7%, alongside guest ales and lagers. There’s also a strong selection of classic cocktails using independent London spirits like El Rayo Tequila and Sapling Vodka, plus wines by the glass and bottle for those keeping things simple.

Beyond the food and drinks, The Bush Tavern will host a weekly schedule of quizzes, comedy nights, live music and weekend DJs. Looking ahead to 2026, Bird House London plans to open a basement speakeasy cocktail bar, giving the venue an expanded late-night offering.

Frazer Timmerman, co-founder of Bird House London, says: “The Bush Tavern blends classic pub culture with our style of contemporary hospitality. We’re thrilled to give No Drama a permanent home and create a welcoming space for everyone. Great food, proper drinks and a lively atmosphere – that’s what we’re about.”

The Bush Tavern opened on the 20th of November, ready to serve up cult-level burgers, independent drinks, and a buzzing weekly calendar in the heart of Shepherd’s Bush.





