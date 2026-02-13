London’s Margarita Mile is officially back for 2026 – and it’s bigger than ever

There are few things a margarita can’t cure. The calling card of a Friday night or a holiday, the simple tequila based cocktail has soared in popularity in the last few years, with the post pandemic years being for margs what Covid was for banana bread. Now, El Tequileno’s famed - and award-winning - Margarita Mile is returning to London. Get your maracas at the ready…

In honour of Margarita Month, the Margarita Mile runs from 16th February to 16th March, where London bars and restaurants will be serving up an exclusive El Tequileno margarita, with each venue putting its own twist on the classic cocktail.

Although it started in Manchester, the London Mile has been running across East London since 2024. This year, for the first time ever, there will be a second mile which runs across central London, so no matter where you are, there will be a marg close by. Which coincidentally is pretty much my life mantra.

(Image credit: Aaron Parsons Photography)

Venues taking part include the great and the modern – from the UK’s first tequila bar Café Pacifico, Clerkenwell Mexican pub The Gunmakers, to NYC-inspired Dirty Bones, to the vibe-packed Ellie’s in Dalston. You can go to Margarita Mile’s website to map your own marg route using their official digital maps. No tickets, email sign-ups, or secret passwords are needed, just grab a map - and preferably a mate too - and join in. This is the kind of venturing I can get on board with – where was this in DoE?

The idea is to take on the challenge and complete one of the miles. It’s all about celebrating the culture and legacy behind the classic margarita. And it’s not all about boozing either, as there are a couple of official non-alcoholic partners supporting the margarita mile, dishing up 0% cocktails so everyone can raise a glass.

Central London venues

East London locations





