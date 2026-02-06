Super Bowl in London: wings, beers, late nights and the best places to watch it this weekend

The Super Bowl is back this weekend on the 8th of February, which means one thing for UK fans: staying up offensively late on a Sunday night, smashing questionable quantities of wings and convincing yourself Monday morning is a problem for Future You.

This Sunday, the New England Patriots are taking on the Seattle Seahawks live from Levi’s Stadium in California. Kick-off sits nicely in that awkward UK sweet spot where it’s too late to be sensible and too big to miss, with coverage starting from 10.30pm on Channel 5 if you’re keeping it sofa-side.

If you want the full American blowout, big screens, bigger portions, beer flowing like you’ve got annual leave booked, London has properly leaned into the occasion.

From watch parties and beer halls to full club nights built around the halftime show, here’s where to catch the Super Bowl in the capital this weekend.

For those who want their Super Bowl viewing with a side of polish, The Stafford’s historic American Bar is hosting a more refined late-night watch party.

They’ve created two bespoke cocktails themed around the teams: the Triple Threat (whisky, pastry, custard and cherry bitters) and the Philly Special (vodka, elderflower, raspberry, rhubarb and champagne). Food runs from small plates like mac and cheese bites through to the full American Bar Club Sandwich, making this one of the more civilised ways to stay awake until sunrise.

Bar Kick proudly calls itself Shoreditch’s home of live sport, so missing the Super Bowl was never going to be an option. The venue will be screening the game across multiple screens, making sure you’re never more than a glance away from the action.

Food leans satisfyingly indulgent, dirty burgers, fried chicken and a steady supply of drinks, while the late-night crowd guarantees atmosphere without tipping into full club chaos. If you want something lively but still focused on the sport itself, this is a solid middle ground.

Usually reserved for live music and late-night dancing, The Blues Kitchen is pivoting to American football mode this Sunday, without ditching the party atmosphere that made it famous.

Live bands kick things off from 8pm, keeping the room buzzing before kickoff, and food and drinks will run late into the night to keep everyone going through overtime, halftime and whatever emotional rollercoaster the game throws up. Tickets are available in advance for a fiver, with limited walk-ins available if you’re feeling lucky.

If your idea of the perfect Super Bowl involves craft beer, warehouse vibes and pretending Monday doesn’t exist, 40ft Brewery is hosting one of the more laid-back but still lively screenings in the capital.

The game will be shown on a big screen until 4am, with beer specials flowing throughout the night. Guests are strongly encouraged to get involved with bourbon drinking traditions, while Walthamstow Dogs will be supplying hot dogs designed specifically to soak up poor life choices. Entry costs £5 and includes a free pint, which is dangerously good value given how long you’ll likely stay.

Not traditionally known for American football, but Ministry of Sound is swapping rave lights for end-zone drama for one night only. The legendary club is screening the game alongside a full party atmosphere, with wings, chips and drinks flowing from 8pm onwards.

The halftime entertainment continues inside the venue too, with 1Xtra favourites Kash & Pharaoh bringing hip hop karaoke and club-style energy while the teams regroup. It’s less sports bar, more Super Bowl rave, and honestly, that might be exactly what some people are after.

Following last year’s sell-out chaos, The Clapham Grand is back for another full theatre-style Super Bowl party, and it’s already flirting with capacity again.

Expect a huge screen setup, mountains of beer and Thunderbird Chicken wings keeping the crowd fuelled through the night. There’s also a live cheerleading performance and confetti cannons because subtlety isn’t really part of the Super Bowl brief. If you want your viewing experience loud, messy and slightly theatrical, this is a strong shout.

The Hippodrome is turning its Lola’s Underground venue into a full watch party, centred around a 10-metre screen that should leave absolutely no excuse for missing a play.

The venue is open 24/7, which neatly solves the late finish issue, and they’re leaning hard into the food and drink side of things with classic Super Bowl snacks and properly cold beer. If you want to level up your evening before kickoff, the Heliot Steak House upstairs is serving heavyweight dinners, including tomahawk steak if you fancy matching the scale of the event.

If you want the closest thing to a full-tilt American sports bar atmosphere without booking a flight, BOXPARK is going all in. Across its venues, the street-food giant is hosting an all-night Super Bowl party running from 7pm through to 4am, with huge screens, surround sound and the kind of crowd that will absolutely celebrate first downs like match-winners.

There's DJs, live bands, beer pong, giveaways, eating challenges, cheerleaders and a bucking bronco because, frankly, why wouldn’t there be? The game and halftime show (featuring Bad Bunny) will be shown live alongside a steady stream of Coors and street-food traders keeping everyone upright until sunrise.

BOXPARK Croydon is promising an especially rowdy setup, while fans closer to the City can head to BOXHALL at Liverpool Street for a slightly slicker but still lively experience.





