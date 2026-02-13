Wait… is Stratford finally cool? 8 places that prove it really is

Stratford has had an identity crisis for quite some time.

Pre-Olympics, it was rough round the edges but full of life, much like Leyton and Roman Road close by. There were proper boozers, chaotic markets, pearly kings and queens, authentic (and affordable) street food. Post-2012, that soul was sanded down. It became too clean — literally and figuratively. It felt almost corporate. Like if All Bar One became a postcode.

For a while, Stratford’s main selling point was Westfield — a place you end up rather than actively choose. But in 2026, something’s shifted. Stratford now feels like it’s quietly growing into itself. Less Olympic hangover, more cultural hotspot-in-the-making. There’s serious scran, heavyweight arts institutions setting up shop alongside indie bakeries, coffee roasters and pubs with actual stories to tell.

It’s still odd. Still busy. Still occasionally annoying. But cool? Yeah, just maybe.

Here are eight places proving Stratford’s redemption arc is very much underway.

(Image credit: Cart and Horses)

A pilgrimage site for heavy metal fans and one of Stratford’s last proper pubs.

The Cart & Horses is where Iron Maiden played their first-ever gig, and it wears that badge proudly and loudly. Expect memorabilia on the walls, heavy rock on the speakers, and a crowd that ranges from die-hard metalheads who have travelled from all over the world to visit, to locals who’ve been drinking here for decades.

It’s also surprisingly inventive, hosting everything from live gigs to beer-and-yoga sessions — which sounds cursed, but apparently works.

It’s also become an unofficial West Ham pub, thanks to it opening up at 10am on match days, as well as Steve Harris (Iron Maiden’s bassist) being a lifelong fan.

And if you play your cards right you just might bump into him, as he’s been known to pop in for a quick pint, as well as play with his other band, British Lion, in the basement.

(Image credit: STK Stratford)

If chicken and chips in a box isn’t cutting it after a night out, STK is where Stratford goes when it wants to feel a bit boujee.

Sitting atop the Hyatt Regency near Stratford International, this rooftop steakhouse does dramatic lighting, DJ-led dinners and unapologetically indulgent cuts of meat — all with panoramic views of the Olympic Park. It’s loud, glossy and borderline ridiculous in places… but that’s sort of the point.

And it’s not just the fabulous ribeye, tomahawk and porterhouse that steal the show. Small plates like the wagyu skewers and hand-dived scallops, alongside raw-bar options such as jalapeño-pickled shrimp and the spicy motoyaki tuna roll, make it ideal for those who want indulgence without the dreaded meat sweats.

Drinks-wise, this is where STK really leans in. You’ll find theatrical cocktails designed to be photographed before they’re consumed — think smoked old fashioneds, oversized martinis and champagne-forward spritzes that feel tailor-made for rooftop golden hour.

Come late evening, the DJ-led soundtrack ramps up, blurring the line between dinner and night out — which is exactly why it works in Stratford, where committing to “just drinks” or “just food” has always felt like the wrong choice.

(Image credit: V&A (Hufton+Crow, David Parry))

This is where Stratford really starts flexing its cultural muscles.

The V&A East Storehouse isn’t your traditional museum: it’s a vast, open-access archive housing hundreds of thousands of objects across fashion, design, performance and pop culture. Rather than hiding everything behind glass, the idea here is transparency, as visitors can see conservation work happening in real time, request objects to view up close, and get a sense of how a major museum actually functions.

And, most importantly, that iconic David Bowie Is exhibition, which debuted at the South Kensington V&A back in 2013 and broke attendance records worldwide, now lives here permanently. Original costumes, handwritten lyrics, stage designs… it’s got the works.

Next door, Sadler’s Wells East brings one of London’s most respected dance institutions into the Olympic Park, with a focus on contemporary work, experimentation and emerging choreographers. Expect everything from boundary-pushing new commissions to accessible productions designed to pull in people who might not normally consider themselves “dance people”.

Together, the two signal something important: Stratford isn’t just hosting culture anymore… it’s producing it.

(Image credit: WaNaHong Stratford)

Westfield might have Pop Mart, but if limited-edition Labubus don’t fit your Far East aesthetic, WaNa Hong definitely will.

This low-key Japanese grocery is a goldmine for anyone serious about their cooking (or just deeply curious about snacks). Expect shelves stacked with regional ramen varieties, proper dashi bases, specialist soy sauces, furikake blends, Japanese curry blocks, frozen gyoza, mochi ice creams and an alarming number of Kit Kat flavours you didn’t know existed (some shouldn’t, to be honest).

There’s also a strong focus on everyday Japanese staples rather than novelty imports, which gives it the feel of a genuine neighbourhood store rather than a gimmick.

(Image credit: Sorcha_Bridge)

Sure, you could hand your kid a tablet in McDonald’s and buy yourself ten minutes of peace. Or you could take them somewhere that actually stimulates their brain — and tires them out.

Discover Children’s Story Centre is an immersive, brilliantly designed space built around storytelling, play and imagination. It’s colourful without being migraine-inducing and clever enough that adults don’t feel like they’re doing hard time.

Across the year, the centre runs a packed programme of events, from interactive theatre performances and illustration workshops to author-led storytelling sessions tied to major children’s book releases. There are also seasonal festivals and school-holiday takeovers that go well beyond the usual soft-play chaos.

The exhibitions rotate regularly, meaning repeat visits don’t feel like déjà vu, and there’s a strong emphasis on inclusivity and sensory-friendly sessions — a detail modern parents will quietly appreciate.

(Image credit: Charles Artisan Bread)

Charles Artisan Bread is the kind of bakery that makes you reassess your relationship with supermarket loaves. Long-fermented sourdoughs, properly laminated pastries and seasonal specials, all of which are done with restraint and confidence rather than hype.

Regular standouts include their signature sourdough, pain au chocolat with serious crunch-to-butter ratios, and rotating specials like focaccia slabs and filled buns that sell out fast. Reviews consistently praise the depth of flavour and lack of gimmickry — this is bread-first baking, not Instagram fodder.

Go early, bring one of your 50 tote bags, and don’t expect anything to survive the walk home.

(Image credit: Marchon)

This is the kind of place Stratford has been missing: somewhere that feels intentional, community-led and designed for people who want to train properly rather than try and fit in a gym session amongst the madness of busy commercial fitness spots.

Marchon’s offering centres around coached small-group sessions rather than free-for-all gym wandering. Classes typically focus on strength training, conditioning and hybrid formats that combine barbell work with functional movement. Think proper programming, progressive overload and actual attention to form, unlike a famous Aussie class in London that focuses on vibes over substance.

There’s also a strong emphasis on longevity and injury prevention, making it appealing to people who want to lift and still walk the next day.

(Image credit: Hermanos Coffee)

Look, I love the sugary frappé nonsense Starbucks flogs, but I would quite like to live past 40 and still enjoy coffee.

Hermanos serves properly roasted beans sourced directly from producers in places like Colombia, Brazil and Ethiopia, with a focus on traceability and seasonal flavour profiles. The coffee is taken seriously, but not so seriously that ordering feels intimidating.

Menu highlights include consistently excellent flat whites, rotating single-origin filter options, and a small but thoughtful food offering consisting of quality pastries and toasted sandwiches.

It’s calm, unfussy and reliable (three qualities Stratford has historically struggled with).





