A massive new Wetherspoons is set to open in central London

Wish London pints cost less than £7.50? One more inner London venue is going to offer just that, with another centrally-located Wetherspoons due to open.

JD Wetherspoon is looking to open up a rather large pub on Shaftesbury Avenue according to hospitality site Propel.

It will sit on the old site of Coyote Ugly London, which closed in June 2025. Right by Piccadilly Circus and sat next to Albert's Schloss, this one is sure to offer plenty of seats and yet spend most of the week absolutely heaving.

When Coyote Ugly launched, it was advertised as a two-floor, 5000 square foot bar. And the Wetherspoons that replaces it is expected to have room for up to 350 drinkers.

While Central London isn’t packed with Wetherspoons pubs, this site will be only a stroll away from The Moon Under Water on Leicester Square and The Montagu Pike on Charing Cross Road.

If this upcoming Wetherspoons matches their pricing, you’re looking at lagers starting at £2.99, for a Bud Light, rising to £5.99 for loftier fare like Staropramen and Leffe Blonde.

When is the Shaftesbury Avenue spoons set to open? At present we have no idea, although we expect it to open this year.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The pub chain is to spend £2.5 million on the opening according to Propel. And, well, surely the teflon-grade carpet alone won’t come cheap, with all that space to fill.

Each spoons pub has a distinct carpet, designed to in some way reflect the place itself. There’s even an online repository collating (almost) the lot at the Wetherspoonscarpets website. And, no, it’s absolutely not an official site, but it is proof the internet isn't all bad just yet.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



