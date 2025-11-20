We might have found one of North London's most relaxed fancy restaurants: Introducing HUǑ, Belsize Village

HUŎ’s particular corner of Belsize Village feels like a pocket of calm carved out of London. It’s only a 10-minute stroll from Belsize Park tube, but the second you step onto Belsize Lane, the city noise drops away. Independent cafés spill onto the pavement, locals wander past with dogs that definitely have names like Rufus or Mabel, and the whole street feels like a self-contained village, despite being minutes from Hampstead and Camden.

HUŎ slots into this atmosphere effortlessly. From the outside, it reads modern and premium, but as soon as you step inside the space softens, with warm lighting, clean interior, and design choices that quietly whisper date night potential. Still, it never leans into that stiff white-tablecloth territory.

The room hums instead of echoes; people actually talk instead of whispering. A place that’s confident enough to look smart yet cosy enough to make you unclench your shoulders within 30 seconds of sitting down. On offer is a varied, Asian-fusion spread with plenty to tempt even the fussiest dining partner, able to cater for any dietary requirements.

The staff play a huge role in this experience, too. Our waiter, Fabian, struck that near-impossible balance: attentive without hovering, friendly without trying too hard, and genuinely knowledgeable without the rehearsed fine-dining spiel. He created the kind of service experience that makes the whole restaurant feel more relaxed than it looks on first impression.

Cocktails worth celebrating

We started strong, a Mojito and the Rising Sun, and both hit the table with serious intent. A good Mojito is a rare thing; HUŎ’s is one of the good ones. It was bright, refreshing, not a sugar bomb, and built with that perfect ratio of mint to lime that too many bars miss.

The Rising Sun continued in this vein: berry-infused, lightly textured, sweet but not syrupy, and topped with fresh berries that give it a little bite and texture. It's the kind of cocktail you keep returning to the menu to “just check what was in it again” because you’re already planning your next visit.

Cocktails in restaurants like this can sometimes feel like an afterthought, good enough, fine, passable. These are the opposite. They feel crafted, confident, and genuinely memorable.

Starters that set a very high bar

The starter round came out swinging. First up: the chicken gyoza. These arrived deep-fried, but instead of the heavy, oily shell you might fear, they were crisp, light and airy, with a satisfying crunch that never tipped into greasiness. The filling stayed tender and flavourful, the kind of gyoza you eat far too fast.

Then came the calamari, which was a revelation. I’m not traditionally a calamari person, but even I was converted. The rings were tender instead of rubbery, coated in a fresh, crumbly batter with a gentle heat that built without ever overwhelming.

The pork ribs completed the trio: generous portions, beautifully coated, and with enough actual meat on each rib to avoid that disappointing “all bone, no payoff” problem. The chilli level sat in the sweet spot, warm, lifting, flavourful, and felt accessible for spice-shy diners while still scratching the itch for those who can handle the heat.

Starters are often just a warm-up, a bit of gentle stretching before the main event, but these were the culinary equivalent of letting the opposition know you’re there early doors of a Sunday league match.

The mains: Big flavours, big portions, zero pretension

For mains, we leaned into the classics: Thai red curry, Singapore noodles, jasmine rice and crispy chilli beef. As soon as the dishes arrived, it became clear HUŎ is not interested in tiny, delicate fine-dining plates; these portions feed you, but never overwhelm.

The Singapore noodles were immediately a standout: fragrant, vibrant, packed with fresh veg and layers of flavour. The jasmine rice portion was genuinely enough for two, which feels like a small miracle in London restaurant terms. The red curry was glossy, aromatic, and filled with bright vegetables and perfectly cooked chicken.

And then there was the crispy chilli beef, rich, crunchy, sweet-heat balanced and dangerously easy to keep eating. A dish worth ordering, even if you’ve sworn off the usual takeaway version forever.

Price-wise, HUŎ sits in the "treat yourself" bracket, but not in the “did I accidentally adopt a second mortgage?” way. The portions, flavours and service make the cost feel justified, even fair. It’s not a three-times-a-month place for most people, but it is the kind of restaurant you look forward to visiting.

Buzzing, warm and surprisingly private atmosphere

(Image credit: HUŎ)

HUŎ’s atmosphere is a real triumph. Despite the sleek interior, the space manages to feel intimate rather than formal. Booths give you privacy without isolating you, and tables are spaced far enough apart that you’re not inadvertently third-wheeling your neighbours’ date night.

We visited on a Monday, a quieter restaurant night, but the hum was still there: soft chatter, clinking glasses, a mix of dates, locals in gym gear, families celebrating birthdays. It’s the kind of crowd you get when a place feels welcoming rather than intimidating.

At the back of the restaurant, the seating becomes more intimate, and downstairs there’s even a private dining room that suggests HUŎ can easily pivot from casual dinner spot to celebratory group venue.

Dessert, wine and the little touches

(Image credit: HUŎ)

We rounded things off with mango mochi and a chocolate fondant. The fondant was exactly what it should be: molten, rich, unapologetically chocolatey, the kind of dessert you choose knowing full well what you’ve signed up for. The mango mochi was the polar opposite: fresh, bright, cleansing, and a perfect finish for anyone wanting something sweet without heaviness.

The house red was genuinely good (never a given), and small details elevated the whole meal, glasses topped up at the right moment, water refilled without asking, dishes arriving at intervals that felt natural rather than rushed or delayed. It’s service done with confidence and care, but never with fuss.

The verdict

HUŎ is one of those rare restaurants that look high-end but feel completely unpretentious. The food is bold, generous and consistently delicious; the staff strike the balance most places only hope for; and the atmosphere makes you want to settle in for the whole night.

It’s polished without being stiff, relaxed without sacrificing quality, and a must-try for anyone knocking about this part of London looking for a quality meal that can cater to all dietary requirements.

HUŎ's second location can be found at 29 Belsize Lane, Belsize Park, London NW3 5AS.





