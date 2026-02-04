Michelin Guide announces 13 award winning London restaurants for better value eats

A Michelin star is what restaurants really want from the Michelin guide but there are also its just-announced Bibs awards, which have gone to 13 more London restaurants in 2026.

The Bib Gourmand awards are a bit like Michelin stars for the kind of restaurants we ordinary plebs are more likely to end up at.

“These are the restaurants where generosity is the order of the day, providing tremendous value for money without skimping on flavour,” says Michelin, and 37 of them have been added in the latest round. 13 of those are found in London.

Let’s dig in, and see how cheap those menus really are:

Akara (Borough Yards) - West African restaurant whose main plates are mostly around £20, aside from the £11 Roasted Aubergine shown on the current sample menu.

- West African restaurant whose main plates are mostly around £20, aside from the £11 Roasted Aubergine shown on the current sample menu. Cadet (Islington) - Today’s menu includes Winter tomato with black olives, capers and Monk’s beard for £14 and a duck liver mousse for £9. But you might need more than one to fill up in this wine bar.

- Today’s menu includes Winter tomato with black olives, capers and Monk’s beard for £14 and a duck liver mousse for £9. But you might need more than one to fill up in this wine bar. Cafe Spice Namaste (Royal Albert Dock) - Curry with rice mains typically land at £16-24 in this restaurant, which serves Indian food with a European twist.

- Curry with rice mains typically land at £16-24 in this restaurant, which serves Indian food with a European twist. Calling (Stoke Newington) - Korean restaurant offering several mains from £12-16, though pork and beef dishes are £26 at the time of writing.

- Korean restaurant offering several mains from £12-16, though pork and beef dishes are £26 at the time of writing. Canteen (Notting Hill) - Walk-in only Italian with an ever-changing menu. But pizzas cost around £17, pastas up to around £30. And meat mains are more.

- Walk-in only Italian with an ever-changing menu. But pizzas cost around £17, pastas up to around £30. And meat mains are more. Gina (Chingford) - A meaty menu where most mains cost upwards of £30 but you can always get triple-cooked chips for £6 instead.

- A meaty menu where most mains cost upwards of £30 but you can always get triple-cooked chips for £6 instead. Goodbye Horses (Islington) - Wine bar serving plates in the £12-20 range.

- Wine bar serving plates in the £12-20 range. Kruk (Peckham) - Thai spot. Curries cost £12-18.50. Pair with £4 Jasmine rice. Salads around the £10 mark.

- Thai spot. Curries cost £12-18.50. Pair with £4 Jasmine rice. Salads around the £10 mark. Lai Rai (Peckham) - Korean serving “big plates” from around £15 to £24. Small plates also available if you’re not too hungry.

- Korean serving “big plates” from around £15 to £24. Small plates also available if you’re not too hungry. Oren (Dalston) - Two courses £26 Tues to Thurs. Or A la carte you’ll pay up to around £20 for mains.

- Two courses £26 Tues to Thurs. Or A la carte you’ll pay up to around £20 for mains. Singburi (Shoreditch) - Thai place, serving mains up to around £20.

- Thai place, serving mains up to around £20. Ssam Ssam (Wimbledon) - Korean BBQ serving meats from around £15, bibimbap around the same. And non-BBQ meals with sides for around £20.

- Korean BBQ serving meats from around £15, bibimbap around the same. And non-BBQ meals with sides for around £20. Tamila (Clapham) - South Indian restaurant. Menu spotlight curries are £16, dosas from £12.

Almost 3500 restaurants and wine bars have been given a Bib Gourmand gong across the UK to date, and more than 350 of them are in London.

If you want to rifle through the lot, you can do so over at the Michelin website.





