The 9 best sandwiches in London

Londoners will queue for many things —overpriced pints, a glimpse of Wimbledon, a bus that hopefully arrives on time, but nothing unites the city quite like the hunt for the best sandwich in London.

So, for our definitive guide to the finest sandwich shops in London, we’ve teamed up with the man who reinvented the humble sarnie: Max Halley, owner of Max’s Sandwich Shop . His joint is one of the very best around, and Halley's sandwich love has seen him become something like a professional sandwich philosopher, and the only person who can say the word “mayonnaise” like it’s a religious experience.

So we sat down with him to talk carb-based joy and the places he swears by. Whether you’re after a greasy-spoon doorstop, a classic or something outrageous, we have you covered.

Scroll on for the best sandwich spots in London, as selected by Max, alongside a few reader recommendations, to the Shortlist team’s own cult favourites.

Sandwich king Max Halley on moisture, mayonnaise and kebabs — unsung sandwich heroes

What makes a perfect sandwich?

“Look, all my children are beautiful. There it is," jokes Max, refusing to commit to perfection. But he will commit to this: dryness is death.

“A sandwich with not enough mayonnaise in it, or not enough fat in it… As long as there’s a creamy, juicy element: crème fraîche, mayonnaise, yoghurt, I don’t think you can really go wrong.”

So dryness is the biggest sandwich faux pas?

“That really is it. The sandwich has got to be juicy. Dryness is probably the greatest faux pas. It’s the one thing that will ruin everything. You can have the fanciest ingredients, the most expensive bread, but if it’s dry, it’s dead.”

Is there anything that doesn’t belong in a sandwich?

“No. Anything can go in a sandwich. You just have to figure out how to make it work," says Max.

“If it doesn’t work, you just haven’t tinkered enough. I’m not into cranberry sauce, jam doesn’t have a place in sandwiches for me, but if you put enough vinegar in it, it becomes chutney. And then it’s absolutely fine. It’s all about balance.”

Can you define London’s sandwich culture?

“There is too much," says Max, who adores London's thriving sandwich stops.

"Hundreds and hundreds of sandwiches represent the London sandwich scene. Anyone who tries to say their sandwich sums up London, woe betide them. The scene is chaotic, messy, glorious. That’s what makes it brilliant.

“Some sandwiches are architectural feats. Some are greasy, humble, and slapdash. All of them have their place. As long as there’s care, contrast, and a bit of juiciness, you’re winning.”

The best sandwich in London: Max’s picks

1. Rambutan

10 Stoney St, London SE1 9AD

Max's current number one sandwich in London is the Meng & Anna collaboration sando at Rambutan, Borough Market.

“A breaded, fried pork cutlet with pol sambol and curry leaf mayonnaise. When the sandwich is six feet away, you can smell the curry leaf mayo.”

Max loves contrast, sweetness, sourness, crunch, warmth, and says this sando nails it.

“Sitting at the bar and eating that sandwich is about as good as it gets in London.”

2. Gökyüzü, Green Lanes

26-28 Grand Parade, Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder, London N4 1LG

To Max, kebabs absolutely count.

“Get your grilled meat wrapped in pide bread, not lavaş — pide. Rolled and wrapped. Hands down one of the greatest sandwiches in London.”

His order? A large grilled Adana with onions, chilli sauce, pomegranate molasses and sumac, wrapped tight.

“One stop to heaven.”

3. Paul Rothe & Sons, Marylebone

35 Marylebone Ln, London W1U 2NN

Old-school Britain in sandwich form, says Max. Coronation chicken, proper tea, jam “everywhere.” And cheap. “For under a tenner, you can have your lunch and a cup of tea in basically Marylebone High Street. I think that’s a truly wonderful thing.”

Shortlist selects...

4. Biegel Bake

159 Brick Ln, London E1 6SB

Gerald Lynch, Editor in Chief: Does a biegal count as a sandwich? Well, it’s two dough-y slices crammed full of delicious filling, so it passes the test in our book — and try talking down the many die-hard fans that Brick Lane’s Biegal Bake has amassed since opening way back in 1974. It’s had queues down the street 24/7 since back when TikTok was just the noise your mum’s carriage clock made. Affordable, filling, and full of real East End character, there’s nothing better than grabbing a salt beef, mustard and pickle beigel as you stalk down to Shoreditch.

5. Sandwich Sandwich

27 Tottenham Ct Rd, London W1T 1BJ

Hermione Blandford, Content Editor, Social: A love letter to the humble sarnie, Sandwich Sandwich offers the classics with perfectly balanced, melt-in-your-mouth fillings while also experimenting with inventive new creations. Every bite is deliberate, messy in the best way, and utterly satisfying — a spot where tradition meets creativity, proving a sandwich can be both comfort and adventure at the same time.

6. Ace Pizza

90 Amhurst Rd, London E8 1JH

Morgan Truder, Staff Writer: Nestled inside The Pembury Tavern, Hackney’s favourite neighbourhood pizza spot has taken the humble pizza sandwich to the next level. Light, crispy dough, inventive toppings, and playful combinations make each one feel like an elevated treat. A pal and I made a low-effort version of these at uni (we folded oven pizzas in half during the early hours of the morning when slicing food had become too challenging), so it also delivers a welcome hit of nostalgia and is definitely a sandwich.

It’s messy, indulgent, and utterly satisfying, the kind of thing that hits differently when the day calls for something comforting and a little bit mischievous. These are only served at lunchtime, from 12-4pm, but are well worth treating yourself to if you're going for a more indulgent lunch.

Your picks

7. Dusty Knuckle

Abbot St, London E8 3DP

India T., Dalston: It feels like Dusty Knuckle is becoming a bit of a London Institution, but as it should. Their sandwiches are crazy super-sized, and they’re always changing their menu with twists on your fave classics like the Harissa Roasted Chicken or Meatballs & Ajvar sarnies. They have stuff you’d never usually try but become a convert for. Because they started as a bakery, the focaccia that all the sandwiches come in is so good, you’ll be dreaming about it all week. Infinitely worth the queues, always worth the hype.

8. Baban’s Naan

51a Blackstock Rd, Finsbury Park, London N4 2JW

Hugh T., Highbury: If you think the bread makes the sandwich, and the king of breads is naan (sorry, sourdough), then look no further than Baban’s. Naan is cooked fresh in a tandoor before you choose from either falafel, chicken or lamb kubbas, or pieces of lamb — alongside fresh salad and sauces. It’s a local institution, and deservedly so.

9. Cafe Mondo (Mondo Sando)

26 Camberwell Grove, SE5, 8RE

Tom L., Camberwell: We’re a bit spoiled here in Camberwell thanks to Mondo Sando. Not only do they make their mad sandwiches at the wicked Grove House Tavern, so you can get a sandwich and a pint all at once, but they’ve also got Cafe Mondo just down the road. The sandwiches are mental — they’ll do your classics, but then also shove a lasagne in a sandwich, or a roast dinner. Properly messy stuff, and if you’re there late at night, they’ve also got a good selection of cocktails, too.

Have we activated your appetite? Got the breadknife in hand? Or should we be hanging our heads in shame having missed off a classic London sarnie?

Let us know in the comments below what your favourite London sandwich is — the best picks will get added to our reader's selection hall of fame above.





