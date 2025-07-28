Richard Ashcroft is heading for a UK arena tour following Oasis support gigs

Richard Ashscroft - the voice that has soundtracked a thousand suburban dinner parties - is back, and not just as Oasis' support act.



The singer who has been supporting the Gallagher brothers on their historic UK Live 25 tour announced a major tour of his own which will be taking place across the UK in 2026.

The gigs will be kicking off in Spring 2026, and also follow on from the headline show he has scheduled for the shiny new Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on November 8th. He’s also topping the bill at Cornwall’s Live At Scurrier House gig at the end of August, so you've got a couple of chances to catch him if you can't wait until 2026.

(Image credit: Justin Groff / Getty Images)

His new shows will be an area tour kicking off in Cardiff on March 24th, then heading to the Utilita Arena, continuing on to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on 26th and 28th, then an inning at London’s O2 arena. Probably a good thing he’s lined these up for us, as all of his shows until November are completely sold out.

The headline shows will be celebrating Ashcroft’s long-awaited seventh album, Lovin’ You which is set to release on October 3rd (aka. Mean Girls Day - only real ones know). We’re just hoping that the shows will have more iconic moments like the now infamous fan-Shazam incident during his set at an Oasis Cardiff gig (note to self, don’t Shazam a live song from one of the biggest musicians if you don’t want to go viral, then subsequently get called out by the artist himself at the next show...)

(Image credit: Phil Dent/Redferns via Getty Images)

His tour dates for 2025 and 2026 now include:

July

30 – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)



August

2 – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3 – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12 –Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16 – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17 – Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

23 –Cornwall, Live At Scurrier House (HEADLINE SHOW)



September

27 – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28 – London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)



November - Solo

8 – Manchester, Co-op Live (SOLD OUT)



March 2026 - Solo

24 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena [NEW]

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena [NEW]

28 – London, The O2 [NEW]



April 2026 - Solo

2 – Leeds, First Direct Arena [NEW]

This album will be his first entirely new material since his 2018 Natural Rebel, and follows his 2021 Acoustic Hymns Vol 1, but knowing his quite literal track record, we’re likely in for some more bangers. Oasis probably agree too, seeing as Liam Gallagher dedicated Cast No Shadow to “the one and only Richard Ashcroft”, and previously said that Ashcroft was the only person who could open for them at their UK and Ireland shows.