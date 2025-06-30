Glastonbury 2025: The 10 best performances

Glastonbury festival is over, and won’t be back until 2027. 2026 is a fallow year, intended to give Worthy Farm a chance to recover from those 210,000 people trampling all over it.

What a year Glastonbury 2025 was though, eh? We got unforgettable sets from acts old and new, and some true big-name secret acts across the weekend.

The good news is folks in the UK can check out the best sets from the festival for free, over at iPlayer. Here are 10 of our favourites, 10 acts we recommend checking out for yourself.

1. Wolf Alice

(Image credit: Harry Durrant via Getty Images)

Wolf Alice took on Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams as well as some of the favourites from their three albums, and select picks from their upcoming album, The Clearing, due August 29th. Their set was a mix of theatrical rock, plaintive love songs and pop bangers, with the band clearly moved by their large crowd's response.

2. Charli xcx

(Image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images)

Well worth a watch for the visual spectacle alone this one, but Charli xcx has become a cultural phenomenon in her own right. Some commenters have criticised her highly produced performance as “miming,” but Charli xcx says that take has a “boomer vibe” before you go posting on X about it. There was nothing quite like her energy across the weekend — arguably the 'true' headliner of Saturday night. Sorry Neil!

3. The Maccabees (with Florence Welch)

The Maccabees - Pelican (Glastonbury 2025) - YouTube Watch On

The better part of a decade since The Maccabees split in 2017, the band are back and sound as good as ever. They played their classic tracks in a crowd-pleaser of a set that will no doubt bring a nostalgic smile to those who were there for the band’s first time around. The band were also joined by Florence Welch, from Florence & the Machine, for a rousing performance of Dog Days Are Over.

4. Pulp

Pulp - Common People (Glastonbury 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Masquerading as Patchwork on the official line-up, we had more than a hunch Pulp might appear at Glastonbury. They kicked off their set with classic Sorted For E’s & Wizz, a 90s ode to festivals, followed by a tour of their (many) catchy hits, as well as select picks from their great new album.

5. Nile Rogers and Chic

Nile Rodgers & Chic - Le Freak (Glastonbury 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Nile Rogers and co got the party started over at the Pyramid Stage proper, following Rod Stewart’s Sunday legends slot. This is one of those sets that remind you how many banger tunes Nile Rogers has had a hand in over the decades.

6. Parcels

Parcels - yougotmefeeling (Glastonbury 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Australia's Parcels brought the funk to Glastonbury, with disco vibes that might remind you of a less electronic-led Daft Punk, who they once reportedly worked with on track Overnight. Good-time summer sounds.

7. Haim

Yet another of Glastonbury 2025’s notable secret sets, Haim took to the Park Stage on Saturday evening. It was one of the festival’s more chilled-out moments, away from the bustle of the Pyramid Stage.

8. CMAT

CMAT - I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby! (Glastonbury 2025) - YouTube Watch On

CMAT’s Glastonbury set is pure fun. Good vibes, humour, and the songs to back it up too. How can you avoid singing along to I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby! even if you’re just sat in your own living room?

9. Lorde

Lorde - Green Light (Glastonbury 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Notable for its boldness as much as anything else, Lorde basically opened Glastonbury with an 11:30am set at Woodsies. Odd timing for a big name? Sure is, but this was no ordinary set, a complete run-through of her latest, just-released album.

10. Olivia Rodrigo (with Robert Smith)

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

An unexpected guest star turned up for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sunday headliner slot — No less than The Cure’s Robert Smith. They played Friday I’m in Love and Just like Heaven, before leaving the young pop sensation to get on with what proved to be the best of the big three headline slots.