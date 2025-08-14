Become a spy with the HTC VIVE Eagle smart glasses
Live out your Kingsman dream
HTC has officially launched the VIVE Eagle, a pair of AI-powered smart glasses that are here to make your life effortlessly futuristic and a lot cooler. These aren't your grandpa's reading glasses; they're a sleek, fashionable frame that discreetly packs in music, voice assistance, smart photography, and even real-time translation. So, whether you're channelling your inner secret agent or just trying to order lunch in a foreign country, the VIVE Eagle has your back.
Charles Huang, HTC's Senior Vice President, charmingly describes the VIVE Eagle as "more than just a pair of glasses - it's a way to live life with greater freedom." It will let you discreetly snap photos, take calls without fumbling for your phone, and even translate a menu with a simple voice command, so you don't have to awkwardly ask the waiter to explain what number 12 is.
Weighing in at a light 49 grams, these glasses are designed for all-day comfort. They even come with ZEISS sun lenses for UV protection, because who wants to be a visionary with squinty eyes?
The real magic lies within; the VIVE Eagle features open-ear audio that delivers rich sound without making you an accidental DJ for everyone around you. And with its 12MP ultra-wide camera and the VIVE AI voice assistant, capturing life's spontaneous moments is as easy as saying, "Hey VIVE, take a photo!" Think of the first-person storytelling possibilities – your friends will be green with envy (or just confused as to why you're talking to your face).
Need to jot down a reminder or find a restaurant? Just ask. The VIVE Eagle handles all your everyday productivity needs via voice, freeing up your hands for plenty of other activities. Plus, with AI-powered translation in 13 languages, you'll be a global conversationalist in no time.
HTC says all your data is stored locally and protected with military-grade encryption. And a built-in LED light indicates when you're recording, so no accidental candid shots of your cat napping.
For now, the VIVE Eagle is soaring into Taiwan first, priced at NT$15,600, roughly £383. So, if you're in Taiwan and ready to upgrade your eyewear from "just glasses" to "super-smart sidekick," the VIVE Eagle awaits.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
