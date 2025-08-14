Become a spy with the HTC VIVE Eagle smart glasses

HTC has officially launched the VIVE Eagle, a pair of AI-powered smart glasses that are here to make your life effortlessly futuristic and a lot cooler. These aren't your grandpa's reading glasses; they're a sleek, fashionable frame that discreetly packs in music, voice assistance, smart photography, and even real-time translation. So, whether you're channelling your inner secret agent or just trying to order lunch in a foreign country, the VIVE Eagle has your back.

Charles Huang, HTC's Senior Vice President, charmingly describes the VIVE Eagle as "more than just a pair of glasses - it's a way to live life with greater freedom." It will let you discreetly snap photos, take calls without fumbling for your phone, and even translate a menu with a simple voice command, so you don't have to awkwardly ask the waiter to explain what number 12 is.

Weighing in at a light 49 grams, these glasses are designed for all-day comfort. They even come with ZEISS sun lenses for UV protection, because who wants to be a visionary with squinty eyes?

Introducing VIVE Eagle – Next-Gen AI Glasses by HTC VIVE - YouTube Watch On

The real magic lies within; the VIVE Eagle features open-ear audio that delivers rich sound without making you an accidental DJ for everyone around you. And with its 12MP ultra-wide camera and the VIVE AI voice assistant, capturing life's spontaneous moments is as easy as saying, "Hey VIVE, take a photo!" Think of the first-person storytelling possibilities – your friends will be green with envy (or just confused as to why you're talking to your face).

Need to jot down a reminder or find a restaurant? Just ask. The VIVE Eagle handles all your everyday productivity needs via voice, freeing up your hands for plenty of other activities. Plus, with AI-powered translation in 13 languages, you'll be a global conversationalist in no time.

HTC says all your data is stored locally and protected with military-grade encryption. And a built-in LED light indicates when you're recording, so no accidental candid shots of your cat napping.

For now, the VIVE Eagle is soaring into Taiwan first, priced at NT$15,600, roughly £383. So, if you're in Taiwan and ready to upgrade your eyewear from "just glasses" to "super-smart sidekick," the VIVE Eagle awaits.