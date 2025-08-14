Asahi beer opens up its own bar in Shoreditch - and it’s all about championing Women’s Rugby
Cue the scrum
Asahi Super Dry is best known for being a cracking option to treat yourself to at a good old pub moment, or picked up on the journey home as you nip into the supermarket on a quick booze detour.
However, the Japanese beer has launched a new venture, opening up The Asahi Open Arms in Shoreditch. Before getting excited (or exhausted) at the thought of yet another new trendy East London pub, the Asahi Arms is more of a pop-up than a permanent fixture, landing in London from 22nd August until 27th September.
The space is designed to be a fan-first venue that reimagines how women’s rugby is enjoyed. The pub is putting community and culture at its core, and hosting free grassroots events during the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. The events will include live match screenings, Q&As, exclusive launches and more.
The pub is part of Asahi Super Dry’s nationwide pub pledge, which has been about getting bars and pubs to commit to showing the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, helping to close the sports gender gap. So, it’s good news for rugby fans who will be able to visit The Asahi Open Arms throughout the Women’s Rugby Cup, as they will be screening every match in the tournament.
Located on Shoreditch High Street, some fans may recognise the pub as the Queen’s Head, Shoreditch, and presumably this is what it will be reverting back to after the tournament has finished.
You may even catch rugby star Ellie Kildunne there (outside of the matches) as she teamed up with Set Piece Social to help launch the pub earlier this week.
So if you’ve got some post-Euros blues, this may be just the thing to inject a little bit of pride and celebration back into your Sundays.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
