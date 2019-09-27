Best Oasis songs, ranked - vote for your all-time favourites

Oasis’ first album is 25 years old. Yep, we are that old. Definitely Maybe was released at the end of August in 1994 and the album is packed with some of the best Oasis songs ever made.

If you remotely remember the songs from back in the 90s, you probably feel pretty old right now. But while many Oasis classics act like a soundtrack to that era, they still sound fantastic today.

Whether you’re here to find out why your dad keeps on banging on about Noel Gallagher, or want to revisit some of the band’s back catalogue, these tracks are worth a listen.

UPDATE:Thousands of you have already voted for your best Oasis songs and it looks like you all currently agree with Liam Gallagher as your favourite song right now is Live Forever. In a recent interview, supporting the launch of his new album Why Me? Why Not, he revealed that was also the one he was most proud of.

Which do you think are the best? That's what we really want to know. Is Champagne Supernova better than Wonderwall? Is Live Forever the true pinnacle of Noel Gallagher’s songwriting? Or do your prefer one of the lesser-known tunes?

Upvote your favourite Oasis song, downvote the ones you hate. And if you think we need to add an entry to this list, let us know at the bottom.

Make these songs sound even better with some of the best wireless headphones

Best Oasis songs 1 . Live Forever Stream now on Spotify 1994 Wrier: Noel Gallagher



What’s Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song? Live Forever, according to an interview he gave with Radio X in 2019. It’s one of Noel’s favourites too. He has said it’s one of the benchmarks by which he judges his new songs. The lyrics were written as ode to the Gallaghers’ mother.



485 97 Thanks for voting 2 . Supersonic Stream now on Spotify 1994 Writer: Noel Gallagher Proof that Oasis did not instantly rocket to the spotlight, their first single Supersonic only made it to number 31 on the UK chart, in 1994. As you might imagine, it has made up for that, going on to sell over 200,000 copies. Noel reportedly wrote the song in a break from recording while the rest of the band ate a Chinese takeaway.

440 97 Thanks for voting 3 . Don’t Look Back in Anger Stream now on Spotify 1996 Writer: Noel Gallagher Few Oasis songs show off Gallagher’s John Lennon obsession more than Don’t Look Back in Anger. From the mellotron strings to the Imagine-indebted piano intro and the round glasses Noel wears in the music video, it’s all there to see. Its chorus (and the verses, come to think of it) have a singular sing-along appeal, though.

443 111 Thanks for voting 4 . Champagne Supernova Stream now on Spotify 1996 Writer: Noel Gallagher Ready for a surprising fact? Oasis classic Champagne Supernova was not released as a single in the UK. However, it did make it to the top spot of the US “Alternative” chart. The song features vocal and guitar lines recorded by Paul Weller, and some signature nonsense lyrics from Noel who, by his own admission, spent much of the early Oasis years high on cocaine.

432 109 Thanks for voting 5 . The Masterplan Stream now on Spotify 1995 Writer: Noel Gallagher Noel Gallagher says he regrets releasing the Masterplan as a B-side, part of the Wonderwall release. As such it can be found as part of the The Masterplan B-sides compilation, as well as What’s the Story (Morning Glory). The song does not feature Liam Gallagher. But it does feature nods to The Beatles, with snippets from Octopus’s Garden sung by Noel.

394 122 Thanks for voting 6 . Some Might Say Stream now on Spotify 1995

Writer: Noel Gallagher This was Oasis’ first number one single. According to a Q Magazine interview with Noel Gallagher, the song was played faster than the band intended, but the vocal track was so strong the recording was kept. But as such, it serves as a good representation of the swagger of Oasis’ earlier music. 376 112 Thanks for voting 7 . Whatever Stream now on Spotify 1994

Writer: Noel Gallagher, Neil Innes Noel Gallagher was accused of plagiarism for Whatever, a 1995 single. The source? How Sweet to be an idiot, by Neil Innes of the Rutles and Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah band. Gallagher settled out of court, sharing the songwriting credit (and royalties). Give it a listen on Spotify and you can’t help but notice the similarity.

375 127 Thanks for voting 8 . Acquiesce Stream now on Spotify 1996 Writer: Noel Gallagher Here’s another Oasis classic that was only ever a B-side, to Some Might Say. This was reportedly Noel Gallagher’s choice. Creation records boss Alan McGee tried to convince the band to release the song as a single. It was also the first released song to feature both Gallagher brothers on vocals.

369 122 Thanks for voting 9 . Cigarettes & Alcohol Stream now on Spotify 1994 Writer: Noel Gallagher In the mid-90s the Gallagher brothers were tabloid favourites, emblematic of a distasteful boozed-up swagger, to some. What better shorthand is there for that than a song called Cigarettes & Alcohol? A cover of The Beatles’ I Am the Walrus was the single’s B-side, matching reverence with the single’s irreverence.

318 120 Thanks for voting 10 . Wonderwall Stream now on Spotify 1995 Writer: Noel Gallagher Wonderwall is a sure candidate for the most popular Oasis song among the UK-wide population. It was also the first single Oasis released in the US, and their best-selling of the band’s history. And that famous cello sound played throughout? It’s actually a mellotron, a tape-based synthesiser also used to great effect on The Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever.

336 171 Thanks for voting 11 . Cast No Shadow Stream now on Spotify 1995 Writer: Noel Gallagher According to a Noel Gallagher interview, Cast No Shadow was written about The Verve singer Richard Ashcroft. You might expect this to cause a feud, but Ashcroft was apparently honoured, according to an interview with Q Magazine. This was an album track from What’s the Story (Morning Glory). 320 157 Thanks for voting 12 . Half the World Away Stream now on Spotify 1994

Writer: Noel Gallagher The song that non-Oasis fans are most likely to have a great deal of affection for. Why? It was the theme tune to classic BBC sitcom The Royle family. They might be surprised to hear it was not a standalone single, but a B-side to Whatever. You'll find it on The Masterplan, 1998’s collection of B-sides.



278 156 Thanks for voting 13 . Lyla Steam now on Spotify 2005

Writer: Noel Gallagher This is one of Oasis’ last singalong “classics”. Lyla was the band’s seventh number one single, released in 2005. The song comes from the Don’t Believe the Truth album. NME called the single “barnstorming”, even if the album only came out with three stars. It’s latter-day drunk-on-Fosters sing-song Oasis, complete with perhaps the most dogged snare line in the band’s entire catalogue. 178 272 Thanks for voting View More