New trailer drops hints about Fallout season 2's plot and characters

Amazon has dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of Fallout.

Season two of Fallout lands on December 17, set to — fingers crossed — mark a highlight in the run-up to Christmas.

Want a zero-spoiler start to the series? You may want to give this one a swerve, although it mostly just introduces a few themes we can expect to see in Fallout season 2.

We already knew Fallout season 2 would take us to New Vegas, the setting of the fan-favourite game of the series, 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas. But this trailer offers a few other hints as to what’s ahead.

First up, we hear Walton Goggins’s Ghoul character really does hope to find his family, after hundreds of years in the wasteland.

And the real tease is an unseen character that definitely sounds like a super mutant. These hulking beasts are mostly ultra-powerful enemies in the series, but a super mutant was also one of the key characters in Fallout 3. Fawkes could be used as a companion in the game, and it sounds like Fallout season 2 is getting one too.

“Well then, you’re going to need friends. There’s a war coming,” says the disembodied voice.

The trailer implies this character may be talking to the Ghoul. But in the spliced-up world of trailers, who knows?

That war mentioned is a civil war between factions, which could become the focal point of the season’s final episodes.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse at two new big-name stars. Fallout season 2 will feature Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin, although the awkward partnership between Goggins’s and Purnell’s characters is still at the heart of the show.

Fallout’s first season became one of Amazon’s biggest successes in recent years, attracting more than 65 million viewers in its first 16 days on stream. It was Prime Video’s biggest hit since The Rings of Power, while netting better reviews to boot.





