Fallout: Season 2 first look revealed — New Vegas, familiar faces
A welcome first look...
Prime Video has unleashed new images of Fallout: Season 2, confirming that the highly anticipated second season of the show will be dropping in December.
Our favourite wasteland wanderers are heading to the legendary (and notoriously chaotic) New Vegas, the home of the critically acclaimed Fallout game of the same name.
Fans of the blockbuster video game series were certainly chuffed last year when Fallout proved to be a massive hit, earning a whopping 16 Primetime Emmy nominations (and snagging one for Outstanding Music Supervision).
Awards aside, and more importantly, it was a committed adaptation that was also a lot of fun. Now Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and the ever-reliable Dogmeat are venturing into the sandy, irradiated remains of what was once Las Vegas.
The exclusive teaser poster, revealed by IGN, shows our intrepid (and slightly singed) heroes silhouetted against the iconic New Vegas skyline. While an exact premiere date is still under wraps, the December window gives us just enough time to binge Season 1 again and emotionally prepare for whatever horrors await.
Season 2 will pick up right after the Season 1 finale, with Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) hightailing it to New Vegas in a stolen suit of power armour. Lucy and The Ghoul, undoubtedly with a few choice words for old Hank, are hot on his trail.
This journey through the Mojave promises answers to burning questions about the Vaults, the destruction of Shady Sands, and The Ghoul's past.
Plus, with the show officially confirmed to include Robert House (Rafi Silver) – the eccentric brain-in-a-jar from the games – we can expect plenty of technological shenanigans and perhaps even some philosophical debates too.
The show's creators, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, along with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, have only just scratched the surface of this irradiated world. With Fallout already renewed for a third season, expect new factions, shifting power dynamics, and hopefully more teases from the games soon.
So mark your calendars for December, because it's nearly time to return to the wasteland.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
