Far Cry gets the FX treatment — Noah Hawley and Rob Mac team up for a wild new anthology

FX has finally made it official: Far Cry is coming to TV. And while Ubisoft spent the summer pretending it didn’t already spill the beans itself, the first outlet to actually break the story was Variety, which confirmed that Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob Mac (McElhenney) are teaming up to bring the long-running shooter series to the small screen.

For years, Far Cry has been one of gaming’s wildest passports, a franchise built on chaos, charismatic villains and the thrill of being dropped into a completely new corner of the world every time you hit Start. FX is sticking to that DNA.

Like the games, the adaptation will be a full anthology, with each season introducing a new cast, a new setting, and a new flavour of mayhem. Mac is set to star in season one, and Hawley’s involvement almost guarantees the kind of controlled-anarchy storytelling that made Fargo so compelling.

Mac, who already has a long-standing relationship with FX through Sunny and Welcome to Wrexham, said working with Hawley “is a dream realised” and praised Ubisoft for entrusting them with one of gaming’s most iconic worlds. Hawley echoed the sentiment, calling Far Cry the perfect playground for a show that reinvents itself while still digging into the messier corners of human behaviour, something he thrives on.

It’s a natural match: Hawley does existential dread and off-kilter Americana better than almost anyone, and Mac has spent two decades delivering chaos with precision. Add Ubisoft’s history with TV through Mythic Quest, and this starts to look like a series that could actually dodge the curse of video game adaptations.

The announcement also marks a renewed push from FX and Disney+ to get into premium gaming tele, especially after the success of The Last of Us, Fallout and Arcane elsewhere. And with Ubisoft confirming that over 100 million players have stepped into the Far Cry universe since 2004, FX has plenty of material to mine, whether that’s tropical islands, cult-riddled America, guerrilla uprisings or, if they’re feeling bold, a trek back into the mammoth-stalking madness of Far Cry Primal.

This isn’t the franchise’s first on-screen attempt (the less said about the 2008 Uwe Boll film, the better), but it’s the first time the series has landed with creators who actually understand how to play with tone, tension and world-building. If the show embraces the same blend of unpredictability and melodramatic villainy the games are known for, FX might be the one to finally get a Far Cry adaptation right.

