A boatload of retro PlayStation apparel is coming - caps, bags, jackets and more

New Era and PlayStation have announced a collaboration range of baseball caps, beanies and other clothing.

And while this gear comes from New Era, it’s definitely an older era of PlayStation being referenced in this line-up.

Although some have called this the first collab between the two brands, we were able to dig up evidence of a PlayStation New Era cap from all the way back in 2018. But that was apparently a Singapore exclusive, while this is set to be a global launch when it arrives on January 8th.

The key bits of iconography you’ll find across these pieces are the original PlayStation logo and the classic line-up of controller icons. There’s not a PS5 logo in sight. Lovely.

While we don’t have specific UK details for pricing yet, we do have the Japanese figures, which we’ve used to work out the ballpark costs for some of our favourite picks below.

59FIFTY cap (approx. £34)

(Image credit: New Era)

A future collector’s item? This snapback cap bears the classic colour version of the original PlayStation logo on pure black. There’s also a dark grey design with the same cap style, one that puts the controller button icons front and centre instead.

9FIFTY cap (approx. £33)

(Image credit: New Era)

Rather have that classic PlayStation lettering than just the PS icon? No problem. This cap is also ever-so-slightly cheaper, for reasons we haven’t worked out just yet.

Track Jacket (£62.50)

(Image credit: New Era)

A zip-up, short-collar jacket bearing the gamepad buttons and New Era logo up front, a larger PlayStation graphic on the back.

Shoulder Pouch (approx. £24)

(Image credit: New Era)

This 1.7L shoulder pouch has two zipped pockets for your smaller bits and bobs, and a long shoulder strap held in place with a pair of carabiners.

You can check out the full range over at the Japanese New Era online store. And we’re hoping they will also pop up on the UK store around the January 8th launch, although we are yet to hear official confirmation of the UK roll-out of this tasty gear.