A boatload of retro PlayStation apparel is coming - caps, bags, jackets and more
Take us back to 1994
New Era and PlayStation have announced a collaboration range of baseball caps, beanies and other clothing.
And while this gear comes from New Era, it’s definitely an older era of PlayStation being referenced in this line-up.
Although some have called this the first collab between the two brands, we were able to dig up evidence of a PlayStation New Era cap from all the way back in 2018. But that was apparently a Singapore exclusive, while this is set to be a global launch when it arrives on January 8th.
The key bits of iconography you’ll find across these pieces are the original PlayStation logo and the classic line-up of controller icons. There’s not a PS5 logo in sight. Lovely.
While we don’t have specific UK details for pricing yet, we do have the Japanese figures, which we’ve used to work out the ballpark costs for some of our favourite picks below.
59FIFTY cap (approx. £34)
A future collector’s item? This snapback cap bears the classic colour version of the original PlayStation logo on pure black. There’s also a dark grey design with the same cap style, one that puts the controller button icons front and centre instead.
9FIFTY cap (approx. £33)
Rather have that classic PlayStation lettering than just the PS icon? No problem. This cap is also ever-so-slightly cheaper, for reasons we haven’t worked out just yet.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Track Jacket (£62.50)
A zip-up, short-collar jacket bearing the gamepad buttons and New Era logo up front, a larger PlayStation graphic on the back.
Shoulder Pouch (approx. £24)
This 1.7L shoulder pouch has two zipped pockets for your smaller bits and bobs, and a long shoulder strap held in place with a pair of carabiners.
You can check out the full range over at the Japanese New Era online store. And we’re hoping they will also pop up on the UK store around the January 8th launch, although we are yet to hear official confirmation of the UK roll-out of this tasty gear.
- Sony PlayStation State of Play: The 16 announcements you should know about
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.