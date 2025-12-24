12 best LEGO sets of 2025 - from Star Trek to Nintendo

Big brick hits

Andrew Williams's avatar
By
published
in News
Images of five LEGO sets.
(Image credit: LEGO)

One of the perks of working at Shortlist is you get to keep an eye on what’s going on in the world of LEGO. And it counts as work.

It’s been a mega year for the brick master, with new sets from LEGO’s amazing collaboration with Nintendo, and the very first ever Star Trek kit. It’s a doozie.

We’ve dug through all of LEGO’s major releases this year to pick out our favourites. You may need to take out a bank loan to buy the lot as — let’s the honest — it’s the great big iconic LEGO kits that get the pulse racing these days. But not all of our 12 favourites cost a fortune by LEGO standards.

Andrew Williams
Andrew Williams
Contributor

Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.