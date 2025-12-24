12 best LEGO sets of 2025 - from Star Trek to Nintendo
Big brick hits
One of the perks of working at Shortlist is you get to keep an eye on what’s going on in the world of LEGO. And it counts as work.
It’s been a mega year for the brick master, with new sets from LEGO’s amazing collaboration with Nintendo, and the very first ever Star Trek kit. It’s a doozie.
We’ve dug through all of LEGO’s major releases this year to pick out our favourites. You may need to take out a bank loan to buy the lot as — let’s the honest — it’s the great big iconic LEGO kits that get the pulse racing these days. But not all of our 12 favourites cost a fortune by LEGO standards.
2017 pieces
Scenes from the very beginning of The Lord of Rings, before everything does right down the pan. Rolling hills, Bilbo’s birthday and Bag End. Around the back you also get to see inside Bilbo’s house, with three rooms rendered in brick. Also includes Gandalf’s cart and nine minifigs for classic movie role-play sessions.
1972 pieces
An awesome presentation piece, this Mario Kart kit comes with a stand begging for some shelf space. But, yes, the wheels also roll if you’d rather have some actual fun with it. No minifigs with this one, of course, but we do get a Mario, err, maxi-fig? It measures 32cm long when built.
3600 pieces
Surely one of the biggest reveals of this year, this is LEGO’s first ever Star Trek set, which may seem mind-blowing to some. And what a debut. As the scales of the star ship and the mini figs are so radically different, the crew are intended to sit on a presentation plinth, not inside the actual Enterprise.
421 pieces
Why do retro icons look so good when rendered in LEGO? This Nintendo Game Boy is the same size as a real Game Boy, and even comes with a couple of LEGO game cartridges you can insert. They are recreations of The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Land. Disclaimer: no, this LEGO set can’t actually play games.
2025 pieces
Awash with colour, this set recreates the iconic riverboat scene from the 1971 film. No Timothee Chalamet in sight. All the golden ticket crew are here in minifig form, alongside a curly haired mini Gene Wilder. The real highlight has to be all those candy plants, though.
1343 pieces
A meta minifig kit, this is a working gacha machine with 16 minifig balls, fed through an actual working mechanism. You insert a LEGO coin, twist the dial and see what you get. This one is part of the LEGO Ideas initiative, featuring designs derived from fan concepts.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.