12 best LEGO sets of 2025 - from Star Trek to Nintendo

One of the perks of working at Shortlist is you get to keep an eye on what’s going on in the world of LEGO. And it counts as work.

It’s been a mega year for the brick master, with new sets from LEGO’s amazing collaboration with Nintendo, and the very first ever Star Trek kit. It’s a doozie.

We’ve dug through all of LEGO’s major releases this year to pick out our favourites. You may need to take out a bank loan to buy the lot as — let’s the honest — it’s the great big iconic LEGO kits that get the pulse racing these days. But not all of our 12 favourites cost a fortune by LEGO standards.

LEGO The Lord of the Rings: The Shire £229.99 at LEGO 2017 pieces Scenes from the very beginning of The Lord of Rings, before everything does right down the pan. Rolling hills, Bilbo’s birthday and Bag End. Around the back you also get to see inside Bilbo’s house, with three rooms rendered in brick. Also includes Gandalf’s cart and nine minifigs for classic movie role-play sessions. LEGO Mario Kart - Mario & Standard Kart £149.99 at LEGO 1972 pieces An awesome presentation piece, this Mario Kart kit comes with a stand begging for some shelf space. But, yes, the wheels also roll if you’d rather have some actual fun with it. No minifigs with this one, of course, but we do get a Mario, err, maxi-fig? It measures 32cm long when built. LEGO Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise Check Amazon View at LEGO 3600 pieces Surely one of the biggest reveals of this year, this is LEGO’s first ever Star Trek set, which may seem mind-blowing to some. And what a debut. As the scales of the star ship and the mini figs are so radically different, the crew are intended to sit on a presentation plinth, not inside the actual Enterprise.

LEGO Tudor Corner £199.99 at LEGO 3266 pieces A solid argument from the “LEGO is for grown-ups actually” contingent, this is a chunky 31cm tall slice of imagined history rendered in brick form. And it’s part of the Modular Buildings Collection, so can become a section of a LEGO high street if you like. LEGO Arkham Asylum £269.99 at LEGO 2953 pieces No fewer than 16 minifigs are induced with this kit, providing a proper Batman rogue’s gallery of villains to occupy the asylum. This one doesn’t open up like some of LEGO’s diorama style sets, but does provide excellent scaffolding for play. LEGO Game Boy View at LEGO 421 pieces Why do retro icons look so good when rendered in LEGO? This Nintendo Game Boy is the same size as a real Game Boy, and even comes with a couple of LEGO game cartridges you can insert. They are recreations of The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Land. Disclaimer: no, this LEGO set can’t actually play games.

LEGO Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory £199.99 at LEGO 2025 pieces Awash with colour, this set recreates the iconic riverboat scene from the 1971 film. No Timothee Chalamet in sight. All the golden ticket crew are here in minifig form, alongside a curly haired mini Gene Wilder. The real highlight has to be all those candy plants, though. LEGO Minifigure Vending Machine £149.99 at LEGO 1343 pieces A meta minifig kit, this is a working gacha machine with 16 minifig balls, fed through an actual working mechanism. You insert a LEGO coin, twist the dial and see what you get. This one is part of the LEGO Ideas initiative, featuring designs derived from fan concepts. LEGO X-Men: The X-Mansion £289.99 at LEGO 3093 pieces Here’s where it all happens. This set lets you recreate the X-Men mansion, inside and out. There’s Professor X’s study, a classroom, and a medical lab, among other rooms. 10 of the core X-Men cast members are included, as well as a large Sentinel figure.

LEGO Ninjago City Workshops £219.50 at LEGO 3244 pieces This chaotic Ninjago kit earns points for its sheer stature. It measures 41cm tall, a real towering set whose height adds something to the key interactive element, a working crane. Recommended for ages 14+. LEGO The Baratie Floating Restaurant £269.99 at LEGO 3402 pieces LEGO based this set on the Netflix adaptation of One Piece, not the original manga. But as an 18+ set, LEGO knows some old-school fans of the series will be on-board too. LEGO The Simpsons: Krusty Burger £179.99 at LEGO 1635 pieces LEGO sets of The Simpsons have been around more than a decade now. But this is one of the best yet, a detailed recreation of Krusty Burger, including loads of interior detail visible through the roof when that section is removed.