28 Years Later: The Bone Temple drops an intense new trailer
Nia DaCosta’s sequel cranks up the horror
With 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland pulled off something that felt impossible: a genuinely terrifying, surprisingly emotional and deeply satisfying return to the Rage-infected Britain they first unleashed in 2002. It became one of 2025’s best films, and now the baton passes to Candyman director Nia DaCosta for the next chapter: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
Sony Pictures has released a brand-new trailer, and it’s pretty full on.
After the first trailer leaned hard on vibes and chaos, this new look throws open the door to the plot. We see Dr Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) digging deeper into the Rage virus, complete with unsettling flashes of his life before everything turned apocalyptic, while Spike (Alfie Williams) is pulled deeper into the orbit of Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) and his gang of acrobatic, ritual-obsessed killers. Their “search for souls to deliver to hell” is exactly as skin-crawling as it sounds, especially through Spike’s horrified eyes.
There’s also a charged standoff between Kelson and Crystal, teases of Kelson potentially attempting a cure for Alpha Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry), and the infected themselves, still sprinting, still snarling, still absolutely starving. Once again, as you would expect, the monsters might not be the real monsters.
The official synopsis promises a world “turned on its head,” with Kelson entering a shocking new relationship that could reshape civilisation, and Spike discovering that surviving the survivors may be harder than outrunning the infected. In DaCosta’s vision, the inhumanity of the living is “stranger and more terrifying” than anything Rage can produce.
The cast also includes Erin Kellyman and Emma Laird, with Cillian Murphy returning as an executive producer, and heavily rumoured to appear before leading the trilogy’s final film.
Following the ending of 28 Years Later, The Bone Temple looks set to push the series into even darker, weirder territory. If this trailer is anything to go by, we’re in for a brutal, lore-packed, blood-spattered treat.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple hits cinemas 14th January 2026, making it one of the first releases of 2026 and arguably the first must watch film of the year.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
