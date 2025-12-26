New Year's Eve 2025 London transport: what’s on late and what’s not running

Heading into the capital this New Year’s Eve? Here’s what you need to know about getting around London on December 31st.

As hoped, TfL will be running the night tube services this New Year’s, with a new notable exceptions.

Over on the London Overground, all-night service is patchy. The Lioness, Suffragette and Liberty don’t get an all-night service.

You should also not come expecting the same service you’d see on any old Wednesday. Most lines are running a “reduced Saturday service” instead.

And as in recent years, we’re not getting free New Year’s Eve travel in the capital. Money’s too tight to mention at TfL towers — we’ve haven’t had free tubes around this time since 2019.

After making sure the line you need is actually running, the other factor is the New Year’s fireworks.

Roads will be closed in some parts from as early as 12pm, from the area around London Victoria Station to Southwark south of the river and nearby Cannon Street station up north.

TfL hasn’t give us a list an exhaustive list of the stations likely to be impacted by closures due to overcrowding and other related issues, but stations within the fireworks zone include:

Blackfriars (closed from 23:30 until TBC)

Charing Cross (closed from 18:00 until TBC)

City Thameslink

Covent Garden (exit only from 19:00)

Embankment (closed from 23:00 until TBC)

Holborn

Lambeth North (closed from 23:30 until TBC)

Southwark

St James’s Park

St Paul’s

Temple (closed from 23:00 until TBC)

Waterloo

Westminster (closed from 21:30 until TBC)

If you’re planning on starting your journey at any of these, come with a contingency plan. And the area around the Thames in particular is likely to be packed and chaotic from the early afternoon. South Bank and Embankment fans beware.

A couple of other stations are going to be closed around midnight too — in areas that are obviously going to be busy. Piccadilly Circus will be closed for a spell from 23:30, as will Leicester Square. The latter is also exit-only from 20:00.

If you want more exacting detail on travel plans for December 31st, check out TfL’s page on travel over the Christmas period.