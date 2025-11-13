Kong’s out for blood as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters returns to Apple TV in 2026

The first trailer for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two has dropped, and it’s safe to say Kong is not best pleased. The Apple TV+ series, part of Legendary’s ever-expanding Monsterverse, is set to make a thunderous return on February 27, 2026, with new episodes releasing weekly through to May.

In the new teaser, monsters are rising from the sand to attack surfers, boats are being swallowed whole by Kraken-sized creatures, and Kong… well, he’s smashing things. Again. It’s chaos on a global scale, exactly what we've come to expect from the franchise.

Following the success of its debut season in 2023, which earned an impressive 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, Monarch looks set to go even bigger for its sophomore run. Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell are both returning as Lee Shaw, the same character across two timelines, alongside Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm.

According to Apple, the new season dives into “buried secrets” that bring heroes and villains alike back together on Kong’s Skull Island. There’s also a mysterious coastal village, a mythical Titan emerging from the sea, and the threat of a “titan event” hanging over everything. Just another day at Monarch HQ.

The Monsterverse rolls on

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Season 2 Date Announcement | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The show forms part of Legendary’s Monsterverse, which kicked off with Godzilla (2014) and has since given us Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The next big-screen entry, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, is already set for 2027, but Monarch continues to be where the real storytelling happens.

More heart, more monsters, and more destruction than ever before, season two looks like it’s going to be absolutely colossal.

