Stranger Things season 5 gets final trailer ahead of Part 1 release this week

Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 is out this week and Netflix has released one final teaser trailer to get anticipation ratcheted up to the max.

“We want to see Vecna’s heart on a platter,” is the lead line in the 90-second trailer. It’s said by Dustin as the crew work out their plan in what is looking like an action-packed final season of the show.

Stranger Things 5 | Volume 1 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is out at 1am on November 27th, shunted over from the November 26th US release date you may have heard about, thanks to regional time differences.

Here’s how the full season’s release pans out. On November 27th we get the first four episodes of season 5. Three more drop on Boxing Day, while a feature-length final episode lands on New Year’s Day, UK Time.

And then we’re done. Nine years, and a cast who has literally grown up in front of our eyes, but main-line Stranger Things will be over before the year is out.

After that? We are going to get an animated spin-off next year. It’s called Stranger Things: Tales of ’85, and got its own teaser a couple of weeks ago.

It is set between seasons two and three of the main show, taking us back to Hawkins for more adventures.

“But we soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was,” teases showrunner Eric Robles, who worked on Netflix/Nickolodeon show Glitch Techs, and plenty more over his decades-long career.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The intention was apparently to conjure the feel of an old 1980s cartoon series, but the look is of a computer rendered show rather than a classic hand-drawn one.

And while the original characters from Stranger Things return, the voice cast is entirely different. “The original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorising their town,” reads the show’s synopsis.

That won’t be the end for the Stranger Things universe, though. Show creators the Duffer brothers are already teasing another spin-off, which will reportedly feature new characters in a fresh start adventure.

The brothers have signed a deal with Paramount that means they will no longer be working with Netflix. As it’s an exclusive package it means any films or shows they make over the next four years will be under the Paramount umbrella.





