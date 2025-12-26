Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer reveals release date and run time - welcome back Tommy Shelby

Netflix has teased the upcoming return of Peaky Blinders in a trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

And it’s not just a look at Cillian Murphy we get with the trailer. It also reveals Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’s release dates and running time.

That’s right: multiple release dates. Unlike most Netflix releases, this one is coming to cinemas as well as the Netflix platform. It arrives in cinemas on March 6th, before coming to streaming on March 20th, just two weeks later.

It’s a one hour 52 minute movie, roughly equivalent to two episodes of the show itself.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is set a fistful of years after season 6, deep into World War 2.

“Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet,” reads the official synopsis. “With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will land roughly four years after season 6 aired in 2022, marking a secondary conclusion for the series.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Show creator Steven Knight teased the movie all the way back in 2022, saying he had pretty much finished writing the thing. The film was only officially greenlit for production back in June 2024, though.

Core cast members return, of course, including Cillian Murphy, while Barry Keoghan is fresh-but-familiar face.

“It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war,” says Steven Knight.

“The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is likely to see the end of the Cillian Murphy-led series as we know it. But a spin-off has already been announced.

A two-season run has been confirmed by the BBC, to be broadcast on both the BBC and Netflix. It will be set after the events of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, in the 1950s, tracing the lineage of the Shelby family.