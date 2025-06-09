MMA fighter turned actor stars in Netflix new number 1 action film

It’s not a new trend for a famous athlete to try their hand at acting, and French MMA fighter Ciryl Gane is the latest to make the jump. If FlixPatrol's film charts are to be believed, then his film K.O. has been an enormous success on Netflix. The French-language action film has taken the top spot since its release on the June 6th, dominating the charts over the weekend.

The movie follows a former MMA champion (Gane), haunted by a tragic accident in the ring, who joins forces with a determined police officer seeking justice for her brother's murder. Together, they aim to rescue a troubled teen from Marseille's criminal underworld.

K.O. | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Gane stars alongside Alice Belaïdi and Anne Azoulay in the Antoine Blossier-directed feature. The film delves into Bastien's past, where an accidental fatal blow in his final fight led him to retire, before he is pulled back into the action and tasked with teaming up with the chief of police, driven by their quest for vengeance. There is a whole lot of revenge to go around, and it suits the lead, given his background in MMA and physical presence on the screen.

The film is a tight 90 minutes, making it the perfect watch when you can’t figure out what to put on after a busy day of work. It has been reviewed relatively well so far, but does admittedly have very few reviews, given the film has only just been released.

At the time of writing, it sits at a 5.9 on IMDB, which isn’t going to set the world on fire; however, though it may have not resonated with the IMDB user critics, a watchable action film to lose yourself in might be just what you need — especially if you've got a soft spot for stars of the octagon.