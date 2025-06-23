Into the Spider-Verse studio's new Netflix Original animated film storms to number one spot
Netflix's KPop extravaganza...
It feels like it’s been a while since Netflix last released a film that blew up in any meaningful way; however, that seems to be all changing with KPop Demon Hunters, which is proving to be both critically acclaimed and popular.
According to FlixPatrol, the film raced to the top spot after its release on 20th June and has been sitting there ever since, comfortably knocking Tyler Perry’s Straw down to second. However, Straw, much like plenty of Perry’s filmography, didn’t seem to blow away any of the critics, unlike KPop Demon Hunters.
KPop Demon Hunters, is another Sony Pictures Animation that is testing new boundaries for animation, akin to what Into the Spider-Verse did all those years ago. The film centres on Huntrix, a premier K-pop girl group composed of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo). The girls secretly use magic and weapons to safeguard their fans from demons by upholding the Honmoon, a mystical barrier.
Their ultimate challenge arises when the Saja Boys, a competing K-pop boy band, are revealed as soul-stealing demons intent on causing mayhem. The film is a rollercoaster with plenty of twists and turns, while also ending on a cliffhanger, so expect a sequel later down the line.
Variety was positive on the film, “the nimble, genre-hopping movie is set in the world of K-pop, it may not even occur to fans that they’re watching a musical — although it’s kind of hard to deny as you catch yourself singing along.”
IGN gave the film an eight out of ten, describing the film “KPop Demon Hunters is a stunning animated action musical with terrific fight sequences, catchy musical numbers, and an ample amount of harmony and heart.”
Collider also described the film as “unmissable”, with fans seemingly agreeing with critics as the film sits on a respectable 7.9 on IMDb.
If you’re looking for a fun, musical film to enjoy, with a unique animation style and plenty of action, then it seems as KPop Demon Hunters is going to be right up your street.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
