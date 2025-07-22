There's a new Netflix number one show — and the cast is stacked

The only thing Netflix likes more than bringing in new subscribers is knocking out a murder mystery that has fans itching to find out more, nestled on the edge of their sofa, nervous with anticipation. In recent years, it's become a bit of staple for the streamer, and now we’ve got another one to enjoy.

Untamed, which was first released on the 17th July, has raced up the charts to become the most popular show currently on the service, surprisingly overtaking Squid Game's final season. The show, set in Yosemite National Park, follows an agent as he tries to solve a brutal murder… It’s vintage Netflix at this point. For now, Untamed will be a limited series, although that can always change, starring Eric Bana (Troy), Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Rosemarie DeWitt (Smile 2).

Despite climbing to huge popularity, it doesn’t appear to be as popular with critics. After 40 reviews, it's currently at 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, which, although is what the site considers “fresh”, is certainly creeping into “rotten” territory.

UNTAMED | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Variety gave the show a respectable three stars, describing Eric Bana as outstanding, going on to add, “Using the beauty and splendor of the park as its backdrop, the six-episode series infuses numerous elements into the narrative, ranging from previous investigations to Indigenous practices and complex human relationships, making “Untamed” a wholly distinctive show.”

Time were not quite as warm on the show as Variety, with critic Judy Berman describing the show as: “a product of audiences’ addiction to detective procedurals and streamers’ desperation to find their own Yellowstone, the series is, as written and acted, mediocre. It’s worth watching, though, if you’re fascinated by the inner workings of a place like Yosemite, if you savor the sights and sounds of the wilderness, and if you’re intrigued by the idea that a park might conceal ugliness and corruption even as it showcases the most radiant natural beauty.”

The Guardian, which also gave the show three stars, followed similar themes to the rest of the reviews, waxing lyrical about how beautiful the parks but also adding “Still, as serviceable as it is, it leaves the impression of having once had the bones of a more elegant thriller, softened to become a more standard, more palatable prospect.”

Untamed is available to watch on Netflix now, and who knows, it may just be your next guilty pleasure watch with only six episodes to breeze through.