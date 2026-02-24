Ryan Coogler’s X-Files reboot just got the green light

After years of whispers, podcasts and “it’s happening, probably” energy, Ryan Coogler’s reboot of The X-Files has officially landed a pilot order at Hulu.

And it’s not just a name-on-a-poster situation either. Coogler, currently Hollywood’s golden child off the back of Sinners’ awards rampage, is writing and directing the pilot. Joining him is Danielle Deadwyler, who has been cast as one of the two lead FBI agents at the heart of this new chapter.

The premise? Two highly decorated but wildly different agents are assigned to a long-shuttered FBI division dealing with unexplained phenomena. Yes, that division.

This isn’t a nostalgia retread with the old badges polished up. Instead, it’s a clean reset, with new agents, a new dynamic, and a new perspective, albeit with original creator Chris Carter on board as an executive producer. Jennifer Yale (The Copenhagen Test) will serve as showrunner, with Coogler producing via his Proximity Media banner.

The original show ran for nine seasons from 1993, spawned two feature films and briefly returned for a 2016 revival. It covered conspiracies, aliens, government cover-ups and just about every paranormal corner imaginable. There’s not much territory left untouched.

But Coogler isn’t exactly short on momentum. Fresh from Sinners becoming both an awards juggernaut and box office heavyweight, he’s in the rare position where studios say yes first and ask questions later.

It also arrives at a moment when public interest in UFOs and UAPs has crept back into the mainstream. Congressional hearings, presidential comments, Spielberg circling similar territory, the cultural mood is once again tilted slightly towards the skies.

As for Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny? There’s no word on involvement. This appears to be a true reboot rather than a handover.

Whether that’s sacrilege or smart depends on how attached you are to trench coats and torchlit basements. Either way, the FBI’s weirdest department is reopening for business, and this time it’s in Coogler’s hands.

The truth might not change. But who gets to chase it definitely has.





