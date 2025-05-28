Final trailer drops for Pixar's cosmic adventure Elio

Disney Pictures and Pixar have unveiled the final trailer for their highly anticipated summer film, Elio. The film promises a whimsical space adventure centred around a young boy who doesn’t find it easy to make pals and seems quite lonely.

Elio is a space fanatic who unexpectedly finds himself at the heart of an intergalactic event. When Elio is inexplicably beamed up to the Communiverse, a sprawling organisation representing countless galaxies, he is mistaken for Earth's leader.

Thrust into this role, Elio must forge alliances with a diverse bunch of eccentric alien beings and navigate a crisis that threatens everything. His journey becomes a quest for self-discovery as he grapples with his newfound responsibilities and seeks to understand his place, all the while making a new friend. You can check out the space-faring trailer below.

Elio | Final Trailer | In Theaters June 20 - YouTube Watch On

The final trailer offers a glimpse into the vibrant and humorous world of Elio, showcasing the array of imaginative alien characters Elio encounters. Among them are Ooooo, a liquid supercomputer; Helix, a friendly ambassador; Glordon, Elio’s new alien buddy; and Grigon, a formidable space warlord who looks to be the antagonist of the film.

The voice cast lending their talents to this cosmic tale includes Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as his Aunt Olga, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. The film is brought to life by a trio of directors: Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Turning Red), and Adrian Molina (Coco), with Mary Alice Drumm serving as producer.

We don’t get Pixar films very often, and traditionally they are must-see events, so it will be exciting to check out Elio when it releases on 20th June.

