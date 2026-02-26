Mystery movie marathon is coming to one of London's most iconic cinema's

London film fans, brace yourselves: the Prince Charles Cinema is serving up a proper curveball this weekend.

On Saturday, the 28th of February, the Mystery Movie Marathon returns, with five completely random films screened back-to-back. No clues, no hints, no connecting threads, just 496 minutes of cinematic surprises. Think of it as a lottery, but with popcorn, late nights, and unpredictable delights.

Tickets are £20 for non-members, £17.50 for members, and if you’re feeling brave, it’s the perfect excuse to let a little mystery into your life.

Each marathon line-up is different, so no two screenings are the same, with ones in March and April already announced too. From cult classics to obscure gems, the only rule is that you won’t know what’s coming next. The all-nighter kicks off late and aims to wrap by 9am, giving thrill-seekers a full night of unexpected cinema. A few essentials: no alcohol from outside, no entry after midnight, and this one’s strictly 18+. This is about the films; it's not a messy one.

(Image credit: Prince Charles Cinema)

But beyond the fun, there’s a bigger reason to show up. The Prince Charles Cinema, open since 1962 and a cornerstone of Leicester Square, is fighting to secure a new lease. Landlords Zedwell LSQ Ltd and parent company Criterion Capital have demanded a break clause that could see the cinema displaced with just six months’ notice, putting one of London’s most cherished independent venues at risk.

Losing the PCC wouldn’t just be about a building; it would strike a blow to West End culture, independent film, and the community of people who make this place special.

Under its current stewardship, the cinema programs over 850 films a year across just two screens, spanning the history of cinema and keeping the independent spirit alive, all without public funding.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Paul Thomas Anderson put it, “The Prince Charles has a place in my heart…you can close your eyes, press your finger to the programme, and you’ll hit something great. It’s like tuning into your favourite radio station.”

Attending events like the Mystery Movie Marathon is one small way to help keep the cinema alive, but there’s more you can do. Sign the petition to #SaveThePCC and show Criterion Capital that this indie icon isn’t going anywhere without a fight.

Every ticket bought, every film watched, and every voice added helps write the next chapter for one of London’s most beloved cinematic institutions.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



