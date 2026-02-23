BFI Flare has released its mega lineup for 2026 – and these are our top four film picks

London has its fair share of awesome art showcases – or should we say Flare share - from the West End and Theatre Week, to a free Art After Dark trail and even a collection of life-size historic masterpieces casually curated around Croydon, the capital does culture with a bang. BFI Flare, London’s ultimate LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, is back for 2026, returning to London’s Southbank from 18th-29th March.

This year marks the Festival’s 40th anniversary with special talks and exhibitions running alongside the screenings. BFI perhaps also stands for bookending flippin’ incredibly, as the festival’s opening and closing night films are huge – and brilliant.

The Opening Night film is the world premiere of Jennifer Kroot’s new film Hunky Jesus, following the story of a social justice movement, The Sister of Perpetual Indulgence, as they prepare to host their legendary annual Easter Sunday drag Contest in San Francisco. Black Burns Fast is closing the whole festival, a feature debut from Sandulela Asanda, which follows nerdy student Luthando through her sexual awakening at a prestigious boarding school.

40th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival trailer - YouTube Watch On

The festival divides its programme into three main strands: Hearts - films about love, romance, and friendship, Bodies - stories of sex, identity, and transformation, and Minds - reflections on art, politics and community. They also have ‘Treasures’, showing queer classics from across the decades – a new introduction for 2026, and Shorts - which are pretty self-explanatory.

Our top picks:

I Am Going To Miss You

I AM GOING TO MISS YOU Clip | BFI Flare 2026 – 18-29 March - YouTube Watch On

I Am Going To Miss You (Eu Vou Ter Saudades de Voce) is a Brazilian film starring an all-trans cast from writers Alice Marcone and Daniel Ribeiro. The film follows a T4T couple who move in together and are soon forced to face their differences. It’s an indie romantic drama that sits in the Hearts strand of the Festival, running on 27th and 28th March.

Maspalomas

MASPALOMAS Trailer | BFI Flare 2026 – 18-29 March - YouTube Watch On

This film is a portrait of elder queer desire. It follows the story of Vincente, a recently single, out-and-proud septuagenarian living it up in Gran Canaria. After suffering a stroke, however, he’s suddenly back in the closet, in a care home, reunited with the daughter he left when he came out. Faced with his failings as a parent and person, the film explores elder solidarity and reminds viewers that it’s never too late to improve ourselves. It’s debuting on Thursday, 19th March, with a second screening on Saturday, 21st.

Warla

WARLA Trailer | BFI Flare 2026 – 18-29 March - YouTube Watch On

Warla is Kevin Alambra’s new provocative drama in which a group of vigilante Filipino trans women kidnap foreign businessmen to fund gender-affirming surgeries. It follows KitKat, who flees her family to join Joice, the leader of the community of crime-committing (in the name of surgery funding) trans women. Kitkat even contemplates surgery while seeking healing and belonging with her chosen family. Loosely based on true stories, Warla features a cast of non-professional actors who draw on their own lives. It’s running on 19th and 20th March.

The Watermelon Woman

Trailer: The Watermelon Woman - YouTube Watch On

Originally released in 1996, this film was the first feature directed by an African American lesbian, released 30 years ago, but still just as thought-provoking and original today. Cheryl Dunye created and directed the film, following her discovery of a 1930s-era Black actress named The Watermelon Woman, and decided to find out more about her. Blending fiction and documentary, the film follows Cheryl’s journey of investigation and self-discovery.

Honourable mentions

A Sweetness from Nowhere

Out Laws

The Deepest Space in Us

Madfabulous

On the Sea

Booking opens to the general public (non-BFI members) opens on 26th February, with extra tickets being released on 12th March – you can find booking information on BFI’s website.





