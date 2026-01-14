Marvel just released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday – and it unites a very unlikely crossover

Marvel has released another Doomsday teaser trailer which might be the most divisive yet.

The fourth - and supposedly final - teaser trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film has been released and they really saved the best (okay, most surprising) till last. Apparently we’re in for a Fantastic Four x Black Panther team-up.

Unlike the previous trailers which have shown us old familiar faces like Captain America, and Thor, the most recent teaser has the MCU's most recent revamped family, The Fantastic Four, who have barely had a film’s rest since their First Steps film.

The trailer has the awesome foursome come face to face with Wakanda’s leaders, including Shuri (Letitia Wright), our new Black Panther. If the trailer is to be believed, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together two big guns (literally) – Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, and M’Baku, or King M’Baku as he should be known, following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The mystery of why and how the Fantastic Four wend their way from their corner of the multiverse to the Wakandans’ stomping ground over in Earth-616 is yet to be revealed. Given that this was last of our teaser trailers, we’re guessing that this particular mystery will have to wait until December 18 2026 to be resolved, when it’s finally released in cinemas.





