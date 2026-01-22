Masters of the Universe trailer leans hard into ’80s nostalgia

He-Man is officially back. Amazon MGM Studios has released the first full trailer for its live-action Masters of the Universe movie, and it’s very clearly channelling the neon-soaked excess of the original 1980s cartoon.

After being teased earlier in January, the trailer dropped on Amazon MGM’s official YouTube channel and makes it clear this is less a gritty reboot, more an affectionate love letter. Directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee, Kubo and the Two Strings), the film blends retro fantasy with modern blockbuster spectacle in a way that feels knowingly camp rather than self-serious.

The story puts an unexpected spin on the He-Man mythos. Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam, who has spent the last 15 years stuck in the real world, living a deeply unheroic modern life, offering a slight Enchanted feel to the film. When the legendary Sword of Power resurfaces, Adam is pulled back to Eternia, where he discovers his home has fallen under the rule of Skeletor, played by a heavily transformed Jared Leto.

To save Eternia, and fulfil his destiny, Adam must reunite with allies Teela and Duncan / Man-At-Arms, embrace his true identity and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Visually, the trailer is doing a lot. The costume design looks ripped straight from the cartoon, embracing oversized armour, bold colours and unapologetic fantasy flair. The tone sits somewhere between Thor: Ragnarok and Saturday-morning TV, with high-energy action and a clear sense that the film knows exactly how ridiculous its source material is. There is a feeling of the MCU-ifiction of action films here, but with this type of movie, that's not a bad thing.

The supporting cast is stacked. Alongside Galitzine and Leto, we have Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena and Kristen Wiig providing the voice of Roboto.

The screenplay comes from Chris Butler, alongside Aaron and Adam Nee and Dave Callaham, with the film produced by a mix of Amazon MGM, Mattel Films and Escape Artists. It also marks one of Mattel’s biggest projects since Barbie dominated the box office, as the toy giant continues its push into blockbuster cinema.

After decades of false starts and nearly 40 years since Dolph Lundgren’s infamous 1987 take, this is the most serious attempt yet to make He-Man work on the big screen. Based on the trailer alone, it’s aiming squarely for fun, spectacle and nostalgia rather than prestige.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit cinemas on 5 June 2026, with Amazon MGM handling US distribution and Sony Pictures releasing internationally. Whether it becomes the next Barbie or just a gloriously camp cult hit, one thing’s clear: He-Man has the power again.





