James Gunn shares teeny-tiny Supergirl teaser ahead of trailer
Coming this week
James Gunn has teased a new first look at Supergirl, ahead of an upcoming trailer for the movie.
“The wait is almost over,” the tiny teaser video promises, showing Milly Alcock in her civilian gear as what looks like a spacecraft touches down in front of her.
Gunn’s own teaser suggests this craft may be bringing this new take on Kara Zor-El her suit, mirroring that a more substantial trailer due this week will also let us check out Supergirl’s cinematic garb.
“Teaser trailer this week,” Gunn said in his Instagram post.
DC has already revealed Supergirl’s suit design at the 2025 Comic Con expo in Brazil. But back then, we got to see the suit in a display case, not in action.
Supergirl will be just the second movie released in this new era of DC, under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran, following this summer’s Superman.
Supergirl had a cameo in that film, alongside her dog Krypto. But the plot outline of the film has not been officially revealed yet. That said, we do know it’s based roughly on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a comic series from just a few years ago, starting in 2021.
Quite different from Superman, the story sees Supergirl travel into space, to alien planets, and fight off dinosaurs. The comic is an 8-issue run written by Tom King, with art from Bilquis Evely.
Cast members for the film version, Alcock aside, include Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham. But the big news is Jason Momoa is set to play anti-hero Lobo.
Supergirl is due in cinemas on June 26th, 2026. And while we have no doubt it won’t be anything like the flop the infamous 1984 cinematic take on Supergirl was, it still has a lot to prove for the future of the DCU.
Superman ended up making $616 million at the box office. That’s a lot of cash, but is less than the $670 million 2013’s Man of Steel made, before accounting for inflation.
