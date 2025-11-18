London welcomes The Witcher in Concert as a 25-city European Tour is announced

The soaring success of The Witcher in Concert is proving that the music is as captivating as its monster hunts. CD Projekt Red has officially announced that the musical performance is returning for a second, much bigger European tour in 2026, with London once again playing host for the now classic soundtrack.

The popularity of the concert series is a testament to the overall success of The Witcher franchise, which has grown from a beloved book series by Andrzej Sapkowski into a global multimedia phenomenon spanning video games and a Netflix show.

The video game adaptations, particularly The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, have been critically acclaimed, selling millions of copies and cementing Geralt of Rivia as an iconic figure in fantasy gaming. The rich lore, compelling characters, and, of course, the incredibly distinctive music have all contributed to its enduring appeal.

And that distinctive sound is exactly what makes the concert so special. For those who missed the original run (or just want to go again), the show features a spectacular 14-piece ensemble playing the powerful music of The Witcher 3 and its expansions. The music is played live while a specially edited montage of game footage, divided into chapters, plays on a huge screen above the stage.

The team behind the tour heard your pleas for more locations, and they are delivering! The 2026 run is expanding significantly, stretching across an impressive 25 cities and featuring many new stops that weren't part of the original 2025 tour.

The Witcher in Concert | Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The new tour is scheduled for October and November 2026. Get your planning hats on, because here is the full list of confirmed dates and venues:

Dublin, Ireland — 21st and 22nd October 2026

Manchester, England — 24th October 2026

York, England — 25th October 2026

Glasgow, Scotland — 26th October 2026

Liverpool, England — 27th October 2026

Wolverhampton, England — 28th October 2026

London, England — 29th October 2026

Bristol, England — 30th October 2026

Stockholm, Sweden — 2nd November 2026

Berlin, Germany — 4th November 2026

Gdańsk, Poland — 5th November 2026

Kraków, Poland — 6th November 2026

Budapest, Hungary — 7th November 2026

Prague, Czechia — 8th November 2026

Nuremberg, Germany — 9th November 2026

Bratislava, Slovakia — 10th November 2026

Vienna, Austria — 11th November 2026

Paris, France — 13th November 2026

Gent, Belgium — 14th November 2026

Eindhoven, Netherlands — 15th November 2026

Dusseldorf, Germany — 16th November 2026

Lyon, France — 18th November 2026

Frankfurt, Germany — 19th November 2026

Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg — 20th November 2026

Zurich, Switzerland — 21st November 2026

Milan, Italy — 22nd November 2026

Rotterdam, Netherlands — 28th November 2026

Groningen, Netherlands — 29th November 2026

Tickets go on sale this Friday, the 21st of November at 10am. There will also be an Asian tour next year, though no specific details have been shared yet.

