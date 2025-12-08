Pop sensation Rosalia announces 2026 arena show at London's The O2: all the details
One night only
One of the most celebrated names in pop this year, Rosalia, has announced her 2026 tour plans. And they include a night at London’s O2 Arena.
Rosalia’s Lux tour begins on March 16th in Lyon, France, before landing in the UK on May 5th for a night at The O2.
Live in Birmingham, Manchester or Edinburgh? Tough luck, as London is the only UK location for Rosalia’s upcoming tour at present.
There’s also not much scope for the Spanish pop star to add additional London dates either, as Tame Impala are playing the venue just two days later, on May 7th.
Tickets for the May 5th gig go on general sale on December 11th at 10am, but you can also sign up for pre-sale access at Rosalia’s website. Pre-sale access begins at December 9th, 10am, and you'll need to register by the end of December 7th.
Rosalia’s Lux is one of the best-reviewed albums of the year, and it has pulled in tens of millions of streams on Spotify despite — for a pop album — being less approachable than most of her pop star contemporaries for the average UK listener.
Why? Rosalia sings in 13 different languages on Lux, and Spanish is her primary language rather than English.
It’s no surprise that the venues in Spain and Mexico get a bit more love than the UK. That said, there’s a major London link going on in Lux.
The album was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra at London’s AIR Studios, founded by music icon George Martin.
But in case you are travelling next year, here’s the full list of dates for Rosalia’s 2026 Lux tour:
- March 16 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
- March 18 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- March 20 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- March 22 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- March 25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum
- March 30 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
- April 01 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
- April 03 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
- April 04 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena
- April 08 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
- April 09 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena
- April 13 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 15 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 17 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 18 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- April 27 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
- April 29 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- May 01 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
- May 05 – London, UK – The O2
- June 04 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- June 08 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- June 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- June 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- June 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- June 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- June 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- June 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- July 03 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- July 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- July 16 – Bogotá, CO – Movistar Arena
- July 24 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
- July 25 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena
- August 01 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
- August 02 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
- August 10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Farmasi Arena
- August 15 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena VFG
- August 19 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey
- August 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
- August 26 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
- September 03 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico
