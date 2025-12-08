Pop sensation Rosalia announces 2026 arena show at London's The O2: all the details

One of the most celebrated names in pop this year, Rosalia, has announced her 2026 tour plans. And they include a night at London’s O2 Arena.

Rosalia’s Lux tour begins on March 16th in Lyon, France, before landing in the UK on May 5th for a night at The O2.

Live in Birmingham, Manchester or Edinburgh? Tough luck, as London is the only UK location for Rosalia’s upcoming tour at present.

There’s also not much scope for the Spanish pop star to add additional London dates either, as Tame Impala are playing the venue just two days later, on May 7th.

Tickets for the May 5th gig go on general sale on December 11th at 10am, but you can also sign up for pre-sale access at Rosalia’s website. Pre-sale access begins at December 9th, 10am, and you'll need to register by the end of December 7th.

Rosalia’s Lux is one of the best-reviewed albums of the year, and it has pulled in tens of millions of streams on Spotify despite — for a pop album — being less approachable than most of her pop star contemporaries for the average UK listener.

Why? Rosalia sings in 13 different languages on Lux, and Spanish is her primary language rather than English.

It’s no surprise that the venues in Spain and Mexico get a bit more love than the UK. That said, there’s a major London link going on in Lux.

The album was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra at London’s AIR Studios, founded by music icon George Martin.

But in case you are travelling next year, here’s the full list of dates for Rosalia’s 2026 Lux tour:

March 16 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

March 18 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

March 20 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

March 22 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

March 25 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

March 30 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

April 01 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

April 03 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

April 04 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena

April 08 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

April 09 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

April 13 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

April 15 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

April 17 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

April 18 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

April 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

April 27 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

April 29 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

May 01 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

May 05 – London, UK – The O2

June 04 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

June 08 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

June 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

June 27 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

June 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

July 03 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

July 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

July 16 – Bogotá, CO – Movistar Arena

July 24 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

July 25 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena

August 01 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

August 02 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

August 10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Farmasi Arena

August 15 – Guadalajara, MX – Arena VFG

August 19 – Monterrey, MX – Arena Monterrey

August 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

August 26 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

September 03 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico







