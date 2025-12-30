Final Fantasy VII Remake gets a high-end Avirex fashion crossover

Avirex has teamed up with Square Enix for a collaboration that feels surprisingly inevitable: a full-blown apparel collection inspired by Final Fantasy VII Remake. It’s a crossover that brings together two worlds obsessed with iconography, one forged in military heritage, the other in one of gaming’s most enduring universes.

The American brand, best known for its flight jackets and aviation-rooted silhouettes, has taken direct inspiration from Midgar’s brutalist sprawl, Shinra’s corporate menace and the characters that have defined Final Fantasy VII for nearly three decades.

The result is a collection that leans heavily into utilitarian design, while still indulging in the fan-service details you’d hope for.

At the centre of the drop is the reversible MA-1 “Midgar” bomber jacket. One side features striking artwork of the steel city itself, while the reverse strips things back to a clean, all-black finish, subtle enough to wear daily, but with a hidden nerdy flex for those in the know. It’s the sort of piece that feels designed for fans who don’t necessarily want to cosplay their commute.

Elsewhere, Avirex goes bigger. Two A-2 Flight Jackets spotlight Tifa Lockhart and Aerith Gainsborough with large-scale back prints, turning classic leather silhouettes into statement pieces.

There’s also a Chocobo-branded MA-1, a Stamp-themed tanker jacket, hoodies referencing Seventh Heaven and Sam’s Delivery Service, plus graphic tees, caps, flight nylon bags, a Chocobo signet ring and even Shinra-approved dog tags.

To mark the collaboration, Avirex has released a campaign video featuring in-game footage, leaning into the cinematic weight of Final Fantasy VII Remake rather than playing it for novelty.

It’s part of Square Enix’s wider push into lifestyle collaborations, and another sign that the Remake era of FFVII has firmly transcended gaming alone.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake x Avirex collection launches on 1 January 2026, and will be available via the Avirex website and select retail locations stateside. We'll have to wait for the release to find out pricing, but at first glance, this looks like some premium pieces.

Whether you’re here for Midgar maximalism or just want a genuinely good bomber jacket with a bit of RPG DNA, this one’s shaping up to be a strong start to the year.





